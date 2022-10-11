Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
suncommunitynews.com
N.Y. announces $31.3M in water-infrastructure projects
Ticonderoga named among six statewide municipalities with $8.5M in new financing. ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved...
Amid staffing shortage, UVM Home Health & Hospice ends 24/7 care for individuals with mobility impairments
Residents were told at the end of July that they have until Nov. 4 to determine their next steps for care. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid staffing shortage, UVM Home Health & Hospice ends 24/7 care for individuals with mobility impairments.
Norwich’s next police chief hails from Montpelier department
Detective Sgt. Wade Cochran, who is originally from Walden, has been at the Montpelier Police Department since 2006. Read the story on VTDigger here: Norwich’s next police chief hails from Montpelier department.
mynbc5.com
The Strand Center being 'stuffed' for a good cause
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Friday, the Strand Center for the Arts and Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis teamed up to create "Stuff the Strand," a countywide drive to help local families. The goal of the event was to fill each of the 901 seats in the theater with 2 pounds of food or other essential items.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Common Council plucking away at livestock ordinance
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh common councilors are plucking away at changing the city’s livestock ordinance. Next week, they’ll vote on whether to allow residents to keep backyard chickens. The new ordinance would permit up to six hens in a coop, no larger than 144-square feet. The coop...
WCAX
New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
mynbc5.com
North Country neighbors hope to work collectively to reach city's sustainability goals
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — North Country residents are speaking out and hoping to do more about the climate crisis. The city of Plattsburgh Climate Task Force is inviting community members to learn more about ways to help with some of the concerns around the planet's future, offering small solutions that could make a big difference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Chittenden County voters have opportunity to vote on new recycling facility
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, Vt. — Chittenden Solid Waste District's Materials Recovery Facility bond is now eligible to be voted on, but it won’t be on the ballots voters received by mail. CSWD is asking for voters to approve $22 million for their new recyclables facility. The current facility is...
Colchester Sun
Republican CHI-22 candidate Seth Adam Manley says ballot tabulators can be hacked, Secretary of State finds claims ‘baseless, ludicrous and patently false’
ESSEX JUNCTION — Concerns raised by a state rep. candidate that Vermont's ballot tabulators can be hacked are “baseless, ludicrous and patently false,” Secretary of State Jim Condos told the Reporter. CHI-22 candidate Seth Adam Manley, voiced concerns about the security ballot tabulators during an Oct. 13...
mychamplainvalley.com
Retail cannabis stores say business is booming
Nearly two weeks after Vermonters celebrated retail cannabis’ introduction into the state’s market, business has been booming. “We’ve planned to have a lot of product ready and we’ve done great keeping up with the demand there. But we’ve definitely seen more people than even we were able to plan for,” said Nat Williams, General Manager of Ceres Collaborative.
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burlington unveils Elmwood Avenue shelter pods
The 30 pods are expected to open by the end of November.
Adirondack Health announces plans to close part-time emergency room
An analysis of the first half of 202 found that just 2% of ER visits were true emergencies.
UVM Medical Center ER overwhelmed, urges patients to seek treatment elsewhere
Because of an influx of patients clogging the emergency room on Friday, UVM Medical Center encouraged patients to only seek out the emergency department in medical emergencies. Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Medical Center ER overwhelmed, urges patients to seek treatment elsewhere.
WCAX
UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
mynbc5.com
Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
mynbc5.com
Crews investigating structure fire in Champlain
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. — A structure fire in Champlain is under investigation. Multiple crews responded to the scene of the fire at a building on Route 9 around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say everyone in the building got out safely and no injuries were reported. The origin of the...
Addison Independent
Closing of stationery store marks end of an era
MIDDLEBURY — Main Street Stationery will close its doors this month after a 36-year run selling paper and various office supplies/services under the ownership of Greg and Barbara Tomb at 40 Main St. in Middlebury. The store’s roots actually extend deeper than the Tombs; it began in 1975 as...
WCAX
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
Comments / 0