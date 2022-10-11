ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

suncommunitynews.com

N.Y. announces $31.3M in water-infrastructure projects

Ticonderoga named among six statewide municipalities with $8.5M in new financing. ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved...
TICONDEROGA, NY
mynbc5.com

The Strand Center being 'stuffed' for a good cause

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Friday, the Strand Center for the Arts and Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis teamed up to create "Stuff the Strand," a countywide drive to help local families. The goal of the event was to fill each of the 901 seats in the theater with 2 pounds of food or other essential items.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Plattsburgh, NY
Government
City
Plattsburgh, NY
mynbc5.com

Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh Common Council plucking away at livestock ordinance

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh common councilors are plucking away at changing the city’s livestock ordinance. Next week, they’ll vote on whether to allow residents to keep backyard chickens. The new ordinance would permit up to six hens in a coop, no larger than 144-square feet. The coop...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Colchester Sun

Republican CHI-22 candidate Seth Adam Manley says ballot tabulators can be hacked, Secretary of State finds claims ‘baseless, ludicrous and patently false’

ESSEX JUNCTION — Concerns raised by a state rep. candidate that Vermont's ballot tabulators can be hacked are “baseless, ludicrous and patently false,” Secretary of State Jim Condos told the Reporter. CHI-22 candidate Seth Adam Manley, voiced concerns about the security ballot tabulators during an Oct. 13...
ESSEX, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Retail cannabis stores say business is booming

Nearly two weeks after Vermonters celebrated retail cannabis’ introduction into the state’s market, business has been booming. “We’ve planned to have a lot of product ready and we’ve done great keeping up with the demand there. But we’ve definitely seen more people than even we were able to plan for,” said Nat Williams, General Manager of Ceres Collaborative.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Crews investigating structure fire in Champlain

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. — A structure fire in Champlain is under investigation. Multiple crews responded to the scene of the fire at a building on Route 9 around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say everyone in the building got out safely and no injuries were reported. The origin of the...
CHAMPLAIN, NY
Addison Independent

Closing of stationery store marks end of an era

MIDDLEBURY — Main Street Stationery will close its doors this month after a 36-year run selling paper and various office supplies/services under the ownership of Greg and Barbara Tomb at 40 Main St. in Middlebury. The store’s roots actually extend deeper than the Tombs; it began in 1975 as...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT

