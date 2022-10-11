ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

wogx.com

WATCH: Massive alligator captured in waves at Florida beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A massive alligator taking a swim at a Florida beach was pulled from the waves in Delray Beach on Wednesday. Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) says they received calls about a nuisance alligator at the beach. When they arrived, an FWC trapper – with the help of police and fire rescue – pulled the alligator from the waves. The gator was transferred to a farm.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
multihousingnews.com

StorageMart Buys Assets in South Florida

The two facilities traded for $18 million. StorageMart has acquired two Tropical Self Storage properties in Stuart, Fla., totaling more than 100,000 square feet. According to Martin County records, Aultman Mobile Home Communities sold the two assets for $18 million. The 972 units will operate under StorageMart’s management. The facilities...
STUART, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Food Editor: I’ll miss this neighborhood gem, but there’s ‘joy’ in its closing, plus pasta deals

Goodbye Grub: Au revoir to (another) local favorite. This one was a neighborhood gem in every sense, a cozy, welcoming restaurant with a menu that was accessible enough -- and unique enough -- to keep folks coming back, a spot loyal customers claimed as their own. Nonna Maria, the “Italian with a French twist” restaurant that...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
getnews.info

ONE Sotheby’s ‘Presdon Luczek’ Launches New Property at Boca Raton For Sale

United States-based real estate company, ONE Sotheby’s well-versed real estate professional, Presdon Luczek has launched a new property for sale in Florida, 17800 Key Vista Way, Boca Raton, FL 33496. Presdon Luczek represents buyers, sellers, and investors in ultra-luxury buildings, country club estates, and waterfront properties across Palm Beach...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known and highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, which makes them a great choice for everybody because no matter what kind of food you prefer, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these restaurants.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton reopens after lengthy closure

After being closed for more than a year and a half, the Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton has finally reopened to the public amid a massive highway construction overhaul. Motorists will be able to drive on the inside lanes, but the outside lanes will remain closed until construction on the bridge handrails are complete. Additionally, there will be no cyclist or pedestrian access during that ...
BOCA RATON, FL
cohaitungchi.com

West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples

Life can be fascinating. All you need is to ignite your wanderlust and your adventurous spirit. Ask your honey out on a date night of your dreams. Preferably not one!. You are reading: Romantic things to do in west palm beach | West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Watching a tropical wave near the Gulf of Mexico

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We continue to keep our eyes in the tropics and there is one area near the Gulf of Mexico we are watching. A trough of low pressure located over southern Mexico is producing showers and thunderstorms across the southern Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche. This area will slowly move northwest and environmental conditions are favorable for some development over the next day or two.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Crazy rich real estate antics in Palm Beach and why we love them so

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt is catching up on Palm Beach County's real estate comings and goings after another whirlwind week covering Hurricane Ian fallout, so we'll go through the shenanigans together and if you have any real estate ideas please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com because my head is still in the clouds, literally.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

