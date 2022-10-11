Read full article on original website
WATCH: Massive alligator captured in waves at Florida beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A massive alligator taking a swim at a Florida beach was pulled from the waves in Delray Beach on Wednesday. Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) says they received calls about a nuisance alligator at the beach. When they arrived, an FWC trapper – with the help of police and fire rescue – pulled the alligator from the waves. The gator was transferred to a farm.
Jupiter beachgoers: Crosswalk on A1A 'unsafe'
Cars and trucks in the area don’t always stop when walkers enter the crosswalks, even though pedestrians have right-of-way.
StorageMart Buys Assets in South Florida
The two facilities traded for $18 million. StorageMart has acquired two Tropical Self Storage properties in Stuart, Fla., totaling more than 100,000 square feet. According to Martin County records, Aultman Mobile Home Communities sold the two assets for $18 million. The 972 units will operate under StorageMart’s management. The facilities...
Food Editor: I’ll miss this neighborhood gem, but there’s ‘joy’ in its closing, plus pasta deals
Goodbye Grub: Au revoir to (another) local favorite. This one was a neighborhood gem in every sense, a cozy, welcoming restaurant with a menu that was accessible enough -- and unique enough -- to keep folks coming back, a spot loyal customers claimed as their own. Nonna Maria, the “Italian with a French twist” restaurant that...
ONE Sotheby’s ‘Presdon Luczek’ Launches New Property at Boca Raton For Sale
United States-based real estate company, ONE Sotheby’s well-versed real estate professional, Presdon Luczek has launched a new property for sale in Florida, 17800 Key Vista Way, Boca Raton, FL 33496. Presdon Luczek represents buyers, sellers, and investors in ultra-luxury buildings, country club estates, and waterfront properties across Palm Beach...
Pubbelly Sushi coming to West Palm Beach
Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital revealed that Pubbelly will become part of the Banyan & Olive mixed-use development in West Palm Beach.
Stuart-based company starts work on couple's pool, unfinished year later
A second customer of a Stuart pool company called Contact 5 with complaints about their unfinished pool. "I just recently retired and one of my thoughts were, OK, so how do we get to enjoy our property here in the Acreage," Analdy Garcia told Contact 5. Garcia told Contact 5...
Port of Palm Beach plan would increase cruises, cargo
Public input is open for a major project under consideration at the Port of Palm Beach. The 20-year plan aims to position the port for cargo growth and increased cruise activity.
Florida’s New High-Speed Train Will Test 110 Mph Speeds This Month — Here’s Where It’s Happening
Florida’s new high-speed train will begin speed testing this month ahead of opening to Orlando in 2023. Brightline will test trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour the week of October 17, 2022. People in Martin and St. Lucie counties should be alert to follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known and highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, which makes them a great choice for everybody because no matter what kind of food you prefer, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these restaurants.
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter
Heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Palm Beach County. Officials in Tequesta and Jupiter said drivers should avoid multiple intersections.
Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton reopens after lengthy closure
After being closed for more than a year and a half, the Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton has finally reopened to the public amid a massive highway construction overhaul. Motorists will be able to drive on the inside lanes, but the outside lanes will remain closed until construction on the bridge handrails are complete. Additionally, there will be no cyclist or pedestrian access during that ...
New chess park opens in downtown West Palm Beach
There is a new chess park in downtown West Palm Beach and it's for all ages and skill levels. Fern Street Chess Park is open every day from sunrise to sunset.
Mall at Wellington Green Seeks Hurricane Relief Donations
The mall is accepting drop-off donations from the public, local businesses, and charitable organizations for Hurricane Ian relief. The post Mall at Wellington Green Seeks Hurricane Relief Donations appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was rushed to a hospital in "very critical condition," where she later died as a result of her injuries.
West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples
Life can be fascinating. All you need is to ignite your wanderlust and your adventurous spirit. Ask your honey out on a date night of your dreams. Preferably not one!. You are reading: Romantic things to do in west palm beach | West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples.
Watching a tropical wave near the Gulf of Mexico
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We continue to keep our eyes in the tropics and there is one area near the Gulf of Mexico we are watching. A trough of low pressure located over southern Mexico is producing showers and thunderstorms across the southern Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche. This area will slowly move northwest and environmental conditions are favorable for some development over the next day or two.
Crazy rich real estate antics in Palm Beach and why we love them so
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt is catching up on Palm Beach County's real estate comings and goings after another whirlwind week covering Hurricane Ian fallout, so we'll go through the shenanigans together and if you have any real estate ideas please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com because my head is still in the clouds, literally.
