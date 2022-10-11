Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Balance of power: Why North Carolina might be 'the most under the radar state’ this midterm election
Cook Political Report Senate Editor Jessica Taylor joins Chuck Todd at the big board to discuss Senate control ahead of the midterm elections. Taylor says North Carolina is the “most under the radar state” this November, but she thinks “it tilts slightly toward Republicans.” Oct. 12, 2022.
North Carolina voter registration numbers continue to favor Republicans, unaffiliated
(The Center Square) — All North Carolina political parties gained voter registrations last week, with those registering as unaffiliated and Republicans outpacing Democrats. Voter registrations continued the long-running trend through Oct. 8, with unaffiliated registrations increasing 4,729 during the week, while 1,460 registered as Republicans, 921 as Democrats, 98 as Libertarians, and 48 Green Party registrations.
Dem in key senate race says there's 'great value' in dismantling justice system, wants to eliminate cash bail
North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is a supporter of eliminating cash bail and has suggested that there is "great value" in reconstructing the justice system.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ted Budd says 87,000 IRS agents are coming to your house. Better check the pantry.
You’re gonna need a bigger gravy boat. That’s not exactly what the beleaguered police chief in “Jaws” told the captain when that massive shark came a’calling, but that’s what he would’ve said if 87,000 IRS agents had shown up at his doorstep eager to pore over his tax returns and possibly grab something to eat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chuck Schumer’s PAC to spend millions more on ads supporting Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Those concerned that national Democrats aren’t doing enough to support Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina take note: Her campaign will get another big jolt of dollars from party leaders. In the same week that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s political action committee launched a $4 million television ad campaign […]
U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections
The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled legislature passed in November 2021 […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Comments / 0