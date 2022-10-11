ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

North Carolina voter registration numbers continue to favor Republicans, unaffiliated

(The Center Square) — All North Carolina political parties gained voter registrations last week, with those registering as unaffiliated and Republicans outpacing Democrats. Voter registrations continued the long-running trend through Oct. 8, with unaffiliated registrations increasing 4,729 during the week, while 1,460 registered as Republicans, 921 as Democrats, 98 as Libertarians, and 48 Green Party registrations.
ELECTIONS
FOX8 News

Chuck Schumer’s PAC to spend millions more on ads supporting Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Those concerned that national Democrats aren’t doing enough to support Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina take note: Her campaign will get another big jolt of dollars from party leaders. In the same week that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s political action committee launched a $4 million television ad campaign […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections

The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled legislature passed in November 2021 […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS

