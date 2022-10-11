The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled legislature passed in November 2021 […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO