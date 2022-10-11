Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has a fractured finger on his throwing hand, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Commanders eked out a win on Thursday against Chicago, but it wasn't without some downside. Wentz has suffered a finger fracture, and while the team will conduct more tests to gauge the severity, "his availability moving forward is up in the air," per Rapoport. Taylor Heinicke is the current backup quarterback, but the Commanders also have rookie Sam Howell on the roster. We'll see which direction Ron Rivera and Co. choose to take going forward.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO