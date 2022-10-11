Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) practicing on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) was at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Olave participated in football activities during the open portion of Thursday's practice. He remains in the NFL's concussion protocols, but his participation on Thursday is a step in the right direction. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to start Week 7 for Pittsburgh
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tagovailoa won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup with Minnesota, as he wasn't able to practice all week. Skylar Thompson is going to line up under center as the start. However, it appears as though Tagovailoa will be ready to assume his starting job the following week against Pittsburgh. Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared protocol and will back up Thompson versus the Vikings.
numberfire.com
Miami's Raheem Mostert (knee) practicing on Thursday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) participated in Thursday's practice. After missing Wednesday's practice with a knee ailment, Mostert was able to return for Miami's second practice this week. In a potential opportunity against a Minnesota Vikings' team allowing 22 FanDuel points per game to running backs this season, our models project Mostert to score 12.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Commanders' Carson Wentz has fractured finger on right hand
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has a fractured finger on his throwing hand, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Commanders eked out a win on Thursday against Chicago, but it wasn't without some downside. Wentz has suffered a finger fracture, and while the team will conduct more tests to gauge the severity, "his availability moving forward is up in the air," per Rapoport. Taylor Heinicke is the current backup quarterback, but the Commanders also have rookie Sam Howell on the roster. We'll see which direction Ron Rivera and Co. choose to take going forward.
numberfire.com
Allen: Saints to start Andy Dalton at quarterback in Week 6
According to head coach Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start in Week Six's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton will make his third start this season while Jameis Winston recovers from his multiple back injuries. In a revenge opportunity against a Cincinnati defense ranked fifth (12.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, Dalton's FanDuel salary stands at $6,400.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP for Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. After missing Week Five's game with an ankle injury. Landry remained sidelined for Wednesday's practice. In a matchup versus a Cincinnati Bengals' defense allowing 22.7 FanDuel points per game to receivers, Marquez Callaway could see more playing time on Sunday if Landry is out.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) remains absent for Saints on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Thursday. Thomas' second straight missed session is not a good sign towards his potential return from a toe injury after he missed two games. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps if Thomas is ruled out against a Cincinnati Bengals' defense allowing 22.7 FanDuel points per game to wide outs.
numberfire.com
Commanders' Carson Wentz (shoulder) available for Week 6
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (shoulder) is available for Week 6's game against Chicago Bears. Wentz has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Thursday's clash with the Bears. Our models expect him to complete 21.9 passes on 34.3 attempts against Chicago. Wentz's Week 6 projection...
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield (ankle) officially doubtful for Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield "had a great workout" on Friday and that he could be available against the Rams, but P.J. Walker will still make his first start of the season. Walker isn't the most attractive option for fantasy owners in a tough matchup, but he is a more aggressive passer than Mayfield, so it could be a potential upgrade for D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) doubtful for Buccaneers in Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is doubtful for Week 6's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones is dealing with a knee injury and is not expected to play against the Steelers. Russell Gage, who practiced in full on Friday, could see more targets with Jones sidelined again in Week 6.
numberfire.com
4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Target in Week 6
When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling, and should lead to us having some winning lineups.
numberfire.com
Marvin Jones (hamstring) ruled out for Jaguars in Week 6
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones will not play Sunday in the team's Week 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones was a limited participant in Friday's practice, though not much was made of it at the time. Despite that, he has just officially been ruled out for the divisional showdown with Indianapolis. Now, however, he has been ruled out and won't even travel with the team for the game. Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones will see more opportunity with the veteran sidelined.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) available for Dallas in Week 6
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is available for Week 6's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Schultz was removed from the injury report and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's showdown with the Eagles. Our models expect him to see 2.2 targets against Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater clears concussion protocol, to back up Skylar Thompson for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Brdgewater has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He will be active Sunday in the team's Week 6 game against Minnesota. Despite that change in status, Bridgewater - having missed practice all week - will not start. That job will go to Sklyar Thompson. The man who entered the season as the starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is expected to be back in the lineup next week against Pittsburgh.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) available for Week 6
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hill has been removed from the injury report and will be good to go for Sunday's clash with Minnesota. Jaylen Waddle (groin) was also removed from the injury report after logging a week of full practices. Our models expect Hill to see 9.2 targets on Sunday, with Waddle projected to see 8.9.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (ankle) available in Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle) is not listed on Week Six's injury report against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite a missed practice on Wednesday, Gage was able to participate in a limited and full session on Thursday and Friday. In an opportunity against a Steelers' defense ranked 32nd (41.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Gage to score 6.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Mac Jones (ankle) questionable for Week 6
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) is questionable for Week 6's game against the Cleveland Browns. Jones has increased his practice activity this week, but the Patriots will see how he feels on Saturday following three straight days of work. He has been officially designated as questionable. Bailey Zappe will make another start if Jones is ruled out again.
numberfire.com
Nelson Agholor (hamstring) ruled out for Patriots in Week 6
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor will not play Sunday in the team's Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. Agholor was listed questionable to play when the final injury report came out on Friday. Despite game-time decisions generally coming down to, well, game time, the Patriots have decided to rule Agholor out a full 24 hours in advance of kickoff. His absence will mean more opportunities for Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Colts in Week 6; Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team has decided to rule him out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines, dealing with a concussion, has also been ruled out. Deon Jackson and the newly elevated Phillip Lindsay will split the workload in the backfield.
numberfire.com
Dak Prescott (thumb) DNP in Cowboys' Thursday session
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) did not participate in Thursday's practice. After two missed practices, it appears Cooper Rush could make another start at quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles if Prescott cannot officially participate in other activities besides throwing to receivers. Rush's current projection includes 20.9 completions for 1.1...
