ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Azar’s to permanently close after 42 years in business

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLgc0_0iV3upVx00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Azar’s, a longtime Mediterranean restaurant in Spokane, is permanently closing its doors.

The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, October 22.

Azar’s thanked the community and its customers who supported them throughout their 42 years in business. The owner is now pursuing a career as a real estate broker in Washington and Idaho.

“We have enjoyed many years of sharing our cuisine while getting to know you and sharing our lives challenges and successes together. Thank you for your friendship, support, love and prayers over the years,” a Facebook post said.

Azar’s will remain open Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. until October 22.

READ: Washington winemaker enters whiskey business with new Spokane distillery

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Participate in some fun races around Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you need some plans to enjoy the unusually warm winter weather, we’ve got a couple events that may interest you. Multi-Care is hosting the Bridge to Brunch 5k run on Saturday. All of the money will go toward the Multi-Care Foundation. It’ll help patients who are struggling financially, and will also fund the new mental health...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane bakery struggles to keep employees amid downtown crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — A downtown Spokane bake shop is struggling to keep employees amid constant car break-ins. Workers at Sweet Frostings pay to use a privately-owned parking lot across from the shop. They say their cars are constantly being broken into. Owner Jessica Atkinson says they have experienced crime downtown the entire time they’ve been open, but it has never...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Extreme Team Day 4: Grand reveal of Carl Maxey Center renovations

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team have been hard at work completing the new library for the Carl Maxey Center. The team started the project on Monday, and have since installed new electrical wiring and plumbing, new cabinets, floors, and much more. This library was built in remembrance of Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist from Spokane...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Friendship#Food Drink#Restaurants#Kxly#Rewritten
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Third and final phase of Riverside construction project starts Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The third and final phase of the Riverside construction project in downtown Spokane will begin on Monday. Construction will impact Riverside between Wall and Stevens. Stevens will also be reduced to one lane at Spokane Falls Blvd heading south through Riverside. Meantime, Washington at Riverside is expected to reopen two lanes of travel by Monday morning. It...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Burn ban lifted across Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. – Regional fire marshals have lifted burn restrictions for Spokane County and the greater Spokane metro area.  The restrictions were lifted as of 8 a.m. Friday.  “We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the burn restrictions this summer,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal Greg Rogers. “This was a complicated season with heavy rains and...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
inlander.com

Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication

According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Nice weather boosting business & smiles in our community

  SPOKANE, Wash. — By this time of year, we’re usually preparing for the winter, and bracing for the cold temperatures. In some years passed, we had seen snow by this point! We know the change will happen fast, so in the meantime, a lot of people are making the most of this weather before it’s gone. Downriver Golf Course...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

WSDOT warns of excess traffic on the west side due to a jam-packed event schedule

WASHINGTON – The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers about excess traffic on the west side this weekend. This weekend is jam-packed full of events on the west side including the Seahawks and Mariners games. WSDOT is making sure you are as prepared as possible before you hit the road with this traffic map.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cream puff chain opening Spokane Valley location

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Do you want to try some new, tasty treats? Beard Papa’s, a famous cream puff chain, is coming to Spokane Valley. The new dessert location is opening early next year on Sprague Avenue near Costco and Walmart. At Beard Papa’s, you can create your own cream puffs. First, you’ll need to pick a shell. You can...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Extreme Team Day 3: One more day until the Carl Maxey Library reveal!

SPOKANE, Wash. — After another hectic day of work, Mark Peterson and the 4 News Now Extreme Team are almost done completing the new library for the Carl Maxey Center. The team began on Monday, laying concrete and installing plumbing and electrical wiring. On Tuesday, crews and volunteers painted walls, installed floors and placed countertops. Wednesday was more of the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy