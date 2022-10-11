Azar’s to permanently close after 42 years in business

SPOKANE, Wash. — Azar’s, a longtime Mediterranean restaurant in Spokane, is permanently closing its doors.

The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, October 22.

Azar’s thanked the community and its customers who supported them throughout their 42 years in business. The owner is now pursuing a career as a real estate broker in Washington and Idaho.

“We have enjoyed many years of sharing our cuisine while getting to know you and sharing our lives challenges and successes together. Thank you for your friendship, support, love and prayers over the years,” a Facebook post said.

Azar’s will remain open Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. until October 22.

