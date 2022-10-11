Read full article on original website
Blount family invests $500,000 in Pirates Unite Campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday that the William G. Blount Family has made a $500,000 investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by William “Bill” Blount and his sons, Gray and Hunter. A portion […]
WNCT
Suspect in Martin Co. double murder located, in hospital after shooting self
The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Suspect in Martin Co. double murder located, in hospital …. The suspect in a double murder that happened...
First Oyster Highway Open House held Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In honor of North Carolina Oyster Week, Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville celebrated with its first-ever oyster highway open house on Thursday. At the event, people were able to learn all about how the project works and what it does for the new river. The City of Jacksonville has […]
WNCT
Two people shot in Jacksonville, nearby schools placed on brief lockdown
Jacksonville police said two people were injured in a shooting that led to a brief lockdown of three nearby Onslow County Schools on Wednesday. Two people shot in Jacksonville, nearby schools placed …. Jacksonville police said two people were injured in a shooting that led to a brief lockdown of...
flyExclusive creating new jobs out of Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a job, this might be something that interests you. More jobs will be coming to Kinston with the opening of a new hangar at flyExclusive. flyExclusive is a private jet charter company, already with 800 employees. “In the private jet charter space, we are one of the […]
Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WITN
New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are staying tight-lipped about a shooting Thursday night in New Bern that injured four people. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Patrick Gallagher noted there have been four shootings in the city since Saturday, including one homicide. One of those shootings injured four men...
WITN
Three charged, including two teens, in New Bern shootings
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man and two juveniles have been charged with two shootings that happened overnight in New Bern. The first shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Washington Street where officers found no damage but did locate shell casings. Less than an...
WITN
Update: Missing Havelock mother and children found safe
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police say a mother and her two children who had been reported missing have been found safe in South Carolina. No further information about Natasha Jackson and her children Lily and Davon has been released. EARLY FRIDAY STORY:. Police in Eastern Carolina are asking for...
WITN
Man sentenced for 2020 killing in Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced for the killing of another man in Lenoir County in December of 2020. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Clayton Clark Jr will serve between four and five years in state prison for the death of Montez Garner. The...
SBI included in investigation of Greenville fire
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The investigation into a fire at a commercial building that broke out Tuesday night continued on Wednesday. The State Bureau of Investigation is aiding in the process. A call went out around 8 p.m. for the fire, which broke out in the area of several businesses on Landmark Street. A view […]
wcti12.com
One juvenile arrested in Greenville homicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — One juvenile has been arrested in the homicide at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022. Greenville Police responded and found 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. dead from gunshot wounds. Following a brief chase, a 15-year-old male was...
WITN
One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
Suspect in North Carolina double murder taken to hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
‘This is long overdue’: New Corpsmen Memorial unveiled at Lejeune Memorial Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lejeune Memorial Gardens has a new addition that will pay tribute to Navy Corpsmen. Just past the Vietnam Veteran Memorial is the newly unveiled Corpsmen Memorial. A ceremony for the unveiling of the memorial was held on Wednesday. “We’ve been at this for a number of years, but who could ever imagine […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
WITN
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
WITN
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
WITN
Craven County deputies find 13-year-old safe
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old girl that deputies said ran away from her home has been found safe. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Myracle Pender was found in Beaufort County and is safe. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
