ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas gets $1.4 million to help victims of violence

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XE8k_0iV3uV3X00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. on Tuesday, over $1.4 million was given to organizations in Kansas to support victims of violence.

The money was awarded to Kansas to prevent family, domestic, and dating violence; to support victims of violence, and to safely increase noncustodial parents’ time with their children, according to a news release.

The funds come from the Federal Health and Human Services for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) and the Federal State Access and Visitation Program (SAVP).

A news release says the FVPSA funding will go toward increasing awareness and prevention of family, domestic, and dating violence. It will also go to providing immediate shelter and support services for victims.

Here are the recipients of the 2023 FVPSA grant funds:

County Organization Name Grant Award
Allen Hope Unlimited $46,823
Barton Family Crisis Center $57,616
Butler Family Life Center $55,743
Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $68,313
Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $72,075
Ellis Options:  Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $76,675
Finney Family Crisis Services $54,006
Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $51,279
Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $53,360
Johnson SAFEHOME $150,178
Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $53,135
Lyon SOS $54,076
Reno BrightHouse $56,166
Riley Crisis Center $75,637
Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $66,231
Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $84,878
Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $97,309
Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $49,484
Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $77,561
Wyandotte Friends of Yates $67,212
TOTAL $1,367,757

The SAVP grants will increase noncustodial parents’ access and time with their chiuldren and will provide services that benefit both parents with safeguards to lower the risk of violence.

Here are the organizations that were recipients of the SAVP grant funds:

County Organization Name Grant Award
Allen Hope Unlimited $7,871
Cloud 12 th Judicial District Supervised Visitation Service $6,102
Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $9,213
Douglas TFI Family Services-Lawrence $6,482
Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $14,671
Lyon SOS $10,469
Reno BrightHouse $15,553
Riley Sunflower CASA Project $7,877
Sedgwick TFI Family Services-Wichita $8,443
Shawnee TFI Family Services-Topeka $8,318
TOTAL $94,999
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Kansas receives low rankings in new ‘State of Mental Health’ report

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Mental Health America released its yearly “State of Mental Health” report Thursday. In the "Overall Ranking 2023", Kansas ranked 51, dead last. “It’s really just a very comprehensive gauge of the condition and the state, obviously, of mental health care and mental health need, throughout the entire nation,” Eric Litwiller with the Mental Health Association of South-Central Kansas said.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Are Kansas students ‘chronically absent’?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – New findings by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) revealed one in four Kansas students is chronically absent from school. According to KSDE, the number of students who are “chronically absent” from school significantly jumped from 13% in 2018, to 25.7% in 2022. Students are considered “chronically absent” when they miss more […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
City
Leavenworth, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
kcur.org

Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent

Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
MISSOURI STATE
hppr.org

Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close

After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the […]
CANTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dating Violence#Sexual Violence#Catholic Charities#Violent Crime#Butler Family Life Center#Ford Crisis Center#Harvey Harvey Co#Johnson Safehome#Lyon Sos#Reno Brighthouse#Riley Crisis Center
KSNT News

Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kelly encourages Kansans to participate in upcoming virtual job fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly encouraged Kansans Friday to participate in the upcoming KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair, taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kansans currently seeking employment can find job opportunities for positions that focus on all state agency openings. “This...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy