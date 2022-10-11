Kansas gets $1.4 million to help victims of violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. on Tuesday, over $1.4 million was given to organizations in Kansas to support victims of violence.

The money was awarded to Kansas to prevent family, domestic, and dating violence; to support victims of violence, and to safely increase noncustodial parents’ time with their children, according to a news release.

The funds come from the Federal Health and Human Services for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) and the Federal State Access and Visitation Program (SAVP).

A news release says the FVPSA funding will go toward increasing awareness and prevention of family, domestic, and dating violence. It will also go to providing immediate shelter and support services for victims.

Here are the recipients of the 2023 FVPSA grant funds:

County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $46,823 Barton Family Crisis Center $57,616 Butler Family Life Center $55,743 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $68,313 Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $72,075 Ellis Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $76,675 Finney Family Crisis Services $54,006 Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $51,279 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $53,360 Johnson SAFEHOME $150,178 Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $53,135 Lyon SOS $54,076 Reno BrightHouse $56,166 Riley Crisis Center $75,637 Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $66,231 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $84,878 Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $97,309 Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $49,484 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $77,561 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $67,212 TOTAL $1,367,757

The SAVP grants will increase noncustodial parents’ access and time with their chiuldren and will provide services that benefit both parents with safeguards to lower the risk of violence.

Here are the organizations that were recipients of the SAVP grant funds:

County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $7,871 Cloud 12 th Judicial District Supervised Visitation Service $6,102 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $9,213 Douglas TFI Family Services-Lawrence $6,482 Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $14,671 Lyon SOS $10,469 Reno BrightHouse $15,553 Riley Sunflower CASA Project $7,877 Sedgwick TFI Family Services-Wichita $8,443 Shawnee TFI Family Services-Topeka $8,318 TOTAL $94,999

