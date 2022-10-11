Plus, Nielsen will be Netflix’s audience measurement partner, which is surprising since Nielsen has been criticized for reporting inaccurate streaming data. The cheaper tier will roll out across 12 markets to start. On November 1, Canada and Mexico subscribers are the first to try the new plan. It will then roll out to the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea and Brazil on November 3. Spain will be the last to experience the cheaper tier when it launches on November 10.

