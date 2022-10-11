ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Meta announces legs, Hulu raises prices, and Microsoft embraces DALL-E 2

Want it in your inbox every Saturday morning? Sign up here. LEGS: The company formerly known as Facebook held its Meta Connect conference this week, where it announced everything from a $1,500 VR headset to a work-focused partnership with Microsoft. Here’s the full roundup of all the news. The thing Zuckerberg seemed most excited about? His metaverse is getting legs.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Tubi Integrates FreeWheel’s Beeswax Software Into Its Ad Tech Platform

Fox’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi announced it has adopted FreeWheel’s Beeswax software into its proprietary ad technology. This integration will allow Tubi and Beeswax’s mutual clients to have open access to extend audience reach and acquire incremental inventory into one workflow. In addition, it allows Beeswax customers to access Tubi’s first-party data targeting and measurement solutions. Since Tubi’s integration with Beeswax, the streamer has already seen a 307% increase in month-over-month spend from Beeswax Buyers.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

A Third of U.S. Bosses/Executives Want Employees Back to Keep Track of Them, According to New Data from Fiverr Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has revealed the motivation behind return to work policies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005096/en/ Bosses want employees in an office to know where they are at all times. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment

Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Launches Open-Source Bitcoin Development Non-Profit

ZEBEDEE, a bitcoin gaming company, has announced No Big Deal (NDB), a non-profit dedicated to furthering open source development for Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “NBD does not sell anything, it does not offer services, it does not support products,'' said Andre Neves,...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Play Store revamp, Google antitrust suit updates, BeReal’s real traction

Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Twitter’s making it easier for professional account users to link to their content and services

Professional account users can choose to add buttons that say “Listen now,” “See live,” “Watch now,” “Stream live,” “Read now,” “View menu,” “Book an appointment” and “Make a reservation.” Once you select a button, you’ll be able to enter a destination URL. The interactive button will then be displayed above your tweet timeline on your profile.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Shein owner fined $1.9M for failing to notify 39M users of data breach

Zoetop, the firm that owns Shein and its sister brand Romwe, has been fined $1.9 million by New York for failing to properly handle a security incident, according to a notice from the state’s attorney general office this week. New York doesn’t publicly release data breach notifications like Maine, New Hampshire, California or other states, which is why the notice came so much later than when the cyberattack happened.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

With $67M in new capital, NorthOne is doubling down on SMBs as some fintech companies pull back

A flurry of fintechs emerged in hope of meeting that demand while incumbent banks clamored to step up their own digital games. Then there were those companies that existed well before the pandemic. New York-based challenger bank NorthOne is one such example. Founded by Eytan Bensoussan and Justin Adler in 2016, the startup was born to serve small business owners such as barbers, mechanics and local restaurant owners.
NFL
TechCrunch

Meta’s metaverse isn’t bad, it’s just boring, and other TC news

This week Darrell talks with Taylor Hatmaker about her adventure into the metaverse at the Meta Connect event. And Haje Jan Kamps comes back to take the guest seat and talk about a Dutch court’s ruling that employee productivity monitoring using webcams is a human rights violation. And as always, Darrell will catch you up on the tech news you may have missed this week.
INTERNET
aiexpress.io

Big Tech cloud AI wars heat up | The AI Beat

Welcome to the AI Beat – my new column digging into among the week’s synthetic intelligence (AI) information and making an attempt to place it into context. After I requested Gartner analyst Sid Nag yesterday why this week’s AI-related cloud information launched at Google Cloud Subsequent and Microsoft Ignite appeared like a “tsunami” of product bulletins, he chuckled.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Netflix undercuts Disney+ with launch of its $7/month ad-supported plan starting Nov. 3

Plus, Nielsen will be Netflix’s audience measurement partner, which is surprising since Nielsen has been criticized for reporting inaccurate streaming data. The cheaper tier will roll out across 12 markets to start. On November 1, Canada and Mexico subscribers are the first to try the new plan. It will then roll out to the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea and Brazil on November 3. Spain will be the last to experience the cheaper tier when it launches on November 10.
TV & VIDEOS
u.today

Polygon Co-founder: Blockchains Do Not Solve Any New Problems

Sandeep Nailwal debunked one of the most toxic narratives of adamant blockchain sceptics: the Web3 revolution is not designed to solve "new" problems only. No "imaginary" use cases for blockchains: Sandeep Nailwal. Today, Oct. 15, 2022, the Polygon (MATIC) founder took to Twitter to share his views on the way...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

TikTok launches Profile Kit to add up to six videos on other sites, integrating first with Linktree

Profile Kit will sit within TikTok’s developer portal, where TikTok also provides tools to build TikTok-based logins, create automatic video imports, build TikTok-based apps, integrate experiences by way of APIs and more. The addition of Profile Kit speaks to the bigger picture for TikTok here: It’s leveraging its growth and buzz to expand its wider ecosystem and visibility across the wider web, beyond its own walled garden, and it’s strengthening its platform play.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

