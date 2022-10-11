Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
recordpatriot.com
More arrests announced in September pop-up car rally in NJ
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have announced more arrests in connection with chaos during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey last month. Cape May County prosecutors and Wildwood police said one man was arrested on a riot charge and another in connection with an alleged assault on a police officer in the unsanctioned rally called H2Oi or H2O22 that occurred on the weekend of Sept. 24.
recordpatriot.com
Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison,...
recordpatriot.com
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
recordpatriot.com
Puerto Rico to probe power bill complaints following outage
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau announced Thursday that it will investigate how a private company has handled complaints about electric bills after Hurricane Fiona knocked power out to the entire island. The announcement comes as a growing number of customers in the U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
Two Michigan resorts dubbed 'top spots' for skiing in US
From the steeps and vistas of Michigan's Upper Peninsula to powder stashes below the bridge, the state's ski areas offer winter getaways for all ages and abilities. It surprises many to learn that the Mitten is home to 42 ski areas, second most in the country behind New York, according to reporting by Forbes. The majority have extensive snowmaking systems to ensure quality conditions regardless of the snow in your backyard.
recordpatriot.com
Hogan stars in just one TV ad for Maryland Republicans this year
After shunning the Trump-aligned top of the GOP ticket in Maryland, popular and outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan plans to appear in just one scripted television ad boosting Republican candidates in the state he led for eight years, political advisers said Thursday. In a spot appearing this weekend on broadcast and...
recordpatriot.com
3 contaminated sites to be redeveloped in mid-Michigan with 820K from EGLE
Contaminated properties in three mid-Michigan towns are to be improved using $820,000 in brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. EGLE announced the funding in a press release on Monday, adding it plans to provide a total of $20.7 million in funding to...
recordpatriot.com
Canceled: Football game at The Dome called off
Four days before The Dome at America's Center was to host a college football matchup, the event has been canceled. The announcement came later in the day Wednesday from Explore St. Louis — the city's convention, events and visitor's bureau. "The St. Louis River City Historic Black Colleges and...
Comments / 0