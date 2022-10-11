ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank

One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

2002 Class attends formal dinner

On Saturday, October 1st, the Lafayette High School Class of 2002 celebrated their 20th Year Class Reunion with a dinner after the Annual Alumni Picnic. Though small, the class enjoyed the festivities placed upon them. Amongst this class are members of the Lafayette High School 2002 Basketball Championship team that...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates

National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

85th International Crowley Rice Festival begins Oct. 20

CROWLEY, La. (KFLY) – The 85th International Rice Festival that takes place in Crowley will begin Oct. 20. The festival will feature many musical talents and other events. All events will take place at 303 North Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526. The musical talent on the Supreme Rice Stage...
CROWLEY, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Big Reunion At Comeaux High

2 – 4 pm Big, Big Reunion socializing time. 4 – 6pm Yearbook Group Photo Recreations (details below) 4:15 – 4:45pm Sports: football, basketball, baseball, track, volleyball, cross country, wrestling, etc. 4:45 – 5:15pm Clubs: Key, Astra, 4-H, FHA, FTA, FDA, FBLA, Honor Society, FFA, Science, Thespians,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

St. Edward’s Church Fair

ST. EDWARDS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Edward’s Church fair wants to highlight community at St. Edward’s Parish in New Iberia. St. Edward’s parish is especially founded to serve the African American community. The fair will raise money for St. Edward’s Church and school. This fair has covered insurance for the school and church in the parish for decades. There will be a parade, games, a train ride, face painting, and more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office at 201 W. Lemelle in New Iberia. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Booths will open at 11 a.m. Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Babysitting jobs inspired Amy Hanks to become teacher

Amy Hanks, 48, has dedicated 18 years of her life to education. She began her career when she was 24 at Redemptorist Catholic School in Crowley. She taught Pre-K there for three years before taking a hiatus to become a mother. After seven years, she returned to teaching at Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School in Jennings to teach Pre-K.
CROWLEY, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE

