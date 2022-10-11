Read full article on original website
Large grass fire leaves ‘Multiple structures lost.’
Okla. — The Wilson Fire Department is currently fighting a large grass fire just west of Henryetta in southeast Okfuskee County. Reportedly, multiple structures have been destroyed in the area and firefighters are expected to continue battling the flames all night long according to the Wilson Fire Department. ©2022...
Emergency Crews Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Police say no one was injured after an early morning rollover crash in Tulsa. According to police, the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of East 46th Street North & North Mingo Road. Police say a car collided with a pickup truck, knocking the truck on...
Police: 4 Male Bodies Recovered From Deep Fork River Near Okmulgee
The remains of four male bodies were recovered from a river near Okmulgee, according to police. The families of four missing men have been told about the discovery, but police have not confirmed identification. Officers said no one had seen or heard from Mark Chastain, his brother Billy, Alex Stephens...
Owasso Police Asking For Public's Help To Find People Involved In Construction Site Vandalism
Owasso police are asking for the public’s help to find the people who caused more than half a million dollars in damage to a construction site and street. Officers shared these photos of the damage at East 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive. The vandals tore up shipping...
Tulsa Police Investigating Homicide At Apartment Complex
One person was found dead at the Sunset Plaza apartments near I-244 and MLK, police said. Around 5:45 Friday evening, officers found the victim dead inside the doorway of an apartment, police said. The scene remained busy for around three hours, with many residents moving in and out of the...
Authorities Respond To Crash On Highway 88 In Rogers County
Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash on Highway 88 in Rogers County. The crash happened along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. This is a developing story.
2 Injured After Car Crash In Tulsa Near 41st And Garnett
Two people were hurt after a car T-boned another vehicle making a turn near 41st and Garnett. A car trying to turn left was hit by another driver who officers think may have been speeding, officers said. A man driving a Nissan hit an elderly woman driving a Kia, as...
Human remains found in search for missing Okmulgee men
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
Rollover crash impacts traffic in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (6:10 A.M.): The traffic accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. A rollover crash has a road blocked off in north Tulsa. Crews are working to clear an accident, involving a car and truck, at East 46th Street North and North Mingo Road.
Cushing Hillcrest Offering Program To Help End Drug, Alcohol Addiction
CUSHING, Okla. - A program is now being offered in Cushing to help people dealing with addictions to drugs and alcohol. Organizers told News On 6's Cal Day that the scary part is many people don't really know what they're putting in their bodies.
Families Organize Search For 4 Men Missing From Okmulgee
The families of the four missing men in Okmulgee are searching on their own for their loved ones after police searches came up empty. Those families spent Thursday afternoon searching a nature preserve near the scrapyard where police spent the prior day searching. Mark Chastain's wife, Jessica, said it's another...
Police: Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in north Tulsa Friday evening. A young woman stepped out into the road in between moving vehicles Friday night and was hit by a car, according to police. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she remains in critical condition.
US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
Search Continues For 4 Missing Men In Okmulgee
There are still no signs of four missing men in Okmulgee, who were last seen four days ago. Police spent the day searching for clues after investigators found no sign of them at a salvage yard where one of the men's phones last pinged. Police said they had no new...
Officers finds guns, grenade launcher during search warrant inside Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than a dozen guns and a grenade launcher inside a Tulsa home. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Gilcrease Division’s IMPACT Unit executed the warrant after getting a tip about illegal guns inside a home near Pine and Harvard.
Wagoner County to install Flock Safety Cameras
They can detect the color, make and model of the car, the license plate, and even something unique to the vehicle like a bumper sticker.
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
Two arrested after heroin, fentanyl found in Tulsa
Authorities say two people were taken into custody following a big drug bust in Tulsa County.
Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
