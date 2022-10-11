ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Emergency Crews Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa

Police say no one was injured after an early morning rollover crash in Tulsa. According to police, the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of East 46th Street North & North Mingo Road. Police say a car collided with a pickup truck, knocking the truck on...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police: 4 Male Bodies Recovered From Deep Fork River Near Okmulgee

The remains of four male bodies were recovered from a river near Okmulgee, according to police. The families of four missing men have been told about the discovery, but police have not confirmed identification. Officers said no one had seen or heard from Mark Chastain, his brother Billy, Alex Stephens...
OKMULGEE, OK
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Investigating Homicide At Apartment Complex

One person was found dead at the Sunset Plaza apartments near I-244 and MLK, police said. Around 5:45 Friday evening, officers found the victim dead inside the doorway of an apartment, police said. The scene remained busy for around three hours, with many residents moving in and out of the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Injured After Car Crash In Tulsa Near 41st And Garnett

Two people were hurt after a car T-boned another vehicle making a turn near 41st and Garnett. A car trying to turn left was hit by another driver who officers think may have been speeding, officers said. A man driving a Nissan hit an elderly woman driving a Kia, as...
TULSA, OK
#Smoke Detectors#Fire#Smoke Alarms#Tulsa Firefighters#The Tulsa Fire Department#Tfd#The Red Cross
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rollover crash impacts traffic in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (6:10 A.M.): The traffic accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. A rollover crash has a road blocked off in north Tulsa. Crews are working to clear an accident, involving a car and truck, at East 46th Street North and North Mingo Road.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Families Organize Search For 4 Men Missing From Okmulgee

The families of the four missing men in Okmulgee are searching on their own for their loved ones after police searches came up empty. Those families spent Thursday afternoon searching a nature preserve near the scrapyard where police spent the prior day searching. Mark Chastain's wife, Jessica, said it's another...
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

Search Continues For 4 Missing Men In Okmulgee

There are still no signs of four missing men in Okmulgee, who were last seen four days ago. Police spent the day searching for clues after investigators found no sign of them at a salvage yard where one of the men's phones last pinged. Police said they had no new...
OKMULGEE, OK
1600kush.com

Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
CUSHING, OK
KRMG

Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
TULSA, OK

