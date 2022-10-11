ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
stnonline.com

First Student Acquires the Assets of Badder Bus

ST. THOMAS, Ontario — First Student, North America’s leader in student transportation and school bus electrification, announces the acquisition of assets from Badder Bus’ home-to-school and school charter operations. Badder Bus has more than 50 years of home-to-school experience in southwestern Ontario and joins First Student’s Ontario operations with more than 4,000 school buses on the road every school day.
TRAFFIC
stnonline.com

Watch: Colorado Student Asks for More School Bus Driver Applicants

Kinzie Fielder is looking for school bus drivers at Jefferson County Public Schools near Denver, Colorado. A short video posted by her mom Ester Fielder shows Kinzie explaining why school bus drivers are essential to the community and the role the school bus plays in her educational day. Greg Jackson,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
stnonline.com

NSTA Asks USDOT to Alleviate Shortage of Type-A School Bus Chassis

The National School Transportation Association (NSTA) addressed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asking to prioritize production of cutaway chassis that most Type A school bus bodies are built on. That was one recommendation made by NSTA on Thursday, as it cited information from school bus OEMs that the...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy