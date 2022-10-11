Read full article on original website
First Student Acquires the Assets of Badder Bus
ST. THOMAS, Ontario — First Student, North America’s leader in student transportation and school bus electrification, announces the acquisition of assets from Badder Bus’ home-to-school and school charter operations. Badder Bus has more than 50 years of home-to-school experience in southwestern Ontario and joins First Student’s Ontario operations with more than 4,000 school buses on the road every school day.
Colorado District Utilizes Non-CDL Program to Help with School Bus Driver Shortage
Adams 12 Five Star Schools in Colorado aren’t suffering from the school bus driver shortage as bad as some school districts, and district officials are attributing the success to Igor Petrovic, the transportation and fleet director and a 2022 School Transportation News Rising SuperStar. Petrovic was proactive as the...
Thomas Built Buses Celebrates 200th Proterra Powered Electric School Bus Delivery
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses (TBB), a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, just announced the delivery of TBB’s 200th Proterra Powered Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley battery-electric school bus to Monroe County Public Schools in Indiana. Monroe became the first county in the state to...
Watch: Colorado Student Asks for More School Bus Driver Applicants
Kinzie Fielder is looking for school bus drivers at Jefferson County Public Schools near Denver, Colorado. A short video posted by her mom Ester Fielder shows Kinzie explaining why school bus drivers are essential to the community and the role the school bus plays in her educational day. Greg Jackson,...
NSTA Asks USDOT to Alleviate Shortage of Type-A School Bus Chassis
The National School Transportation Association (NSTA) addressed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asking to prioritize production of cutaway chassis that most Type A school bus bodies are built on. That was one recommendation made by NSTA on Thursday, as it cited information from school bus OEMs that the...
