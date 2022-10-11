ST. THOMAS, Ontario — First Student, North America’s leader in student transportation and school bus electrification, announces the acquisition of assets from Badder Bus’ home-to-school and school charter operations. Badder Bus has more than 50 years of home-to-school experience in southwestern Ontario and joins First Student’s Ontario operations with more than 4,000 school buses on the road every school day.

