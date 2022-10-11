ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

techunwrapped.com

This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere

Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
todaynftnews.com

Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta

It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
Rolling Stone

After Spending Billions on the Metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg Is Left Standing on Virtual Legs

Mark Zuckerberg’s dream of a truly immersive virtual landscape for work, play and socializing — “the metaverse” — has been plagued by technical challenges and criticism from the start. But that’s to be expected of what purports to be a game-changing Silicon Valley innovation. The corporate line seems to be that with enough time and effort, the doubters mocking every single metaverse update and rollout will be proven wrong, and everyone will happily plug in.  But another problem for Zuckerberg and his company, Meta, is becoming more urgent. That would be money. The people rooting against you wouldn’t matter so...
TheStreet

Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology

Amazon (AMZN) has set the standard for delivery and fulfillment. Before the online leader declared that free, two-day shipping would be the minimum, there was no real set policy for delivery. Basically, if companies even had a website, they charged customers for shipping and items arrived whenever they arrived. That...
The Independent

The Meta Quest pro is on its way – here’s how to pre-order the new Oculus headset in the UK

Mark Zuckerberg couldn’t scream it any louder if he tried. The metaverse is coming, OK, and you better get prepared. On Tuesday, Meta’s CEO announced the launch of its latest virtual-reality headset at its annual Meta Connect event, and it looks like it’s going to push all the technical boundaries of virtual reality and augmented reality to their limits. The Meta Quest pro, which the company has been teasing for months, is Meta’s latest VR headset and the first in the company’s new line of high-end VR and mixed-reality devices. And when Meta says ‘high-end’, it means it.The premium headset...
TechCrunch

Meta wants you to drop $1,499 on a headset to… go to work

You could just use your laptop and make do. Or, you could buy a $1,499 Quest Pro, which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says is built with work specifically in mind. Today, in Horizon Workrooms, Meta is adding a Personal Office feature, which lets you create your own custom slice of the metaverse to… work.
techaiapp.com

Why Meta’s virtual-reality avatars are finally getting legs

Why is it so hard to build a metaverse avatar—a visual representation of ourselves in the digital world—that walks on two legs?. “I think everyone has been waiting for this,” said a cartoonish digital version of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, unveiling his new avatar legs and jumping up and down at a virtual-reality event Tuesday. “But seriously, legs are hard. Which is why other virtual reality systems don’t have them either.”
WWD

Elon Musk Goes Viral With ‘Burnt Hair’ Fragrance Launch and ‘Inevitable’ New Career

The Tesla founder has launched an unexpected men's scent. Elon Musk appears to have taken on another venture — the fragrance industry. After teasing in September that his Boring Company developed “Burnt Hair” — a men’s fragrance of which its namesake is the inspiration behind the scent — the Tesla founder took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that in a matter of hours “10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!” after its launch. Musk shared an image of the bottle, which is designed in red with a jewel-shaped top, and referred to it as “the finest fragrance on earth.”
SVG

Steam Deck User Creates Unexpected Problem With Shrek Boot Screen

After all backorders and reservations were completed, the Steam Deck is easier than ever to get and it's slowly becoming more and more popular. Every day, more and more users are discovering the full potential of Valve's handheld PC gaming console as it supports a huge variety of customizations and mods – including things that weren't originally intended, like emulating games and other consoles. Some users have gone even further beyond and found ways around the limitations built into the console, like one user who found a way to play the entirety of the first "Shrek" movie on start instead of the Steam Deck's default boot screen.
TechCrunch

Instagram expands AI-powered age verification program to India and Brazil

These countries together have about 400 million monthly active users on Instagram, according to market intelligence platform Sensor Tower, data of which an industry executive shared with TechCrunch. The social network said in an updated blog post that it plans to roll out this age verification program to the U.K. and EU before the end of the year.
TechCrunch

TikTok launches Profile Kit to add up to six videos on other sites, integrating first with Linktree

Profile Kit will sit within TikTok’s developer portal, where TikTok also provides tools to build TikTok-based logins, create automatic video imports, build TikTok-based apps, integrate experiences by way of APIs and more. The addition of Profile Kit speaks to the bigger picture for TikTok here: It’s leveraging its growth and buzz to expand its wider ecosystem and visibility across the wider web, beyond its own walled garden, and it’s strengthening its platform play.
TechCrunch

Twitter’s making it easier for professional account users to link to their content and services

Professional account users can choose to add buttons that say “Listen now,” “See live,” “Watch now,” “Stream live,” “Read now,” “View menu,” “Book an appointment” and “Make a reservation.” Once you select a button, you’ll be able to enter a destination URL. The interactive button will then be displayed above your tweet timeline on your profile.
