Blount family invests $500,000 in Pirates Unite Campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday that the William G. Blount Family has made a $500,000 investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by William “Bill” Blount and his sons, Gray and Hunter. A portion […]
15-year-old arrested in shooting death of Greenville man
A 15-year-old has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of a man that happened Wednesday night. 15-year-old arrested in shooting death of Greenville …. A 15-year-old has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of a man that happened Wednesday night.
Suspect in Martin Co. double murder located, in hospital after shooting self
The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Suspect in Martin Co. double murder located, in hospital …. The suspect in a double murder that happened...
Two people shot in Jacksonville, nearby schools placed on brief lockdown
Jacksonville police said two people were injured in a shooting that led to a brief lockdown of three nearby Onslow County Schools on Wednesday. Two people shot in Jacksonville, nearby schools placed …. Jacksonville police said two people were injured in a shooting that led to a brief lockdown of...
First Oyster Highway Open House held Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In honor of North Carolina Oyster Week, Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville celebrated with its first-ever oyster highway open house on Thursday. At the event, people were able to learn all about how the project works and what it does for the new river. The City of Jacksonville has […]
flyExclusive creating new jobs out of Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a job, this might be something that interests you. More jobs will be coming to Kinston with the opening of a new hangar at flyExclusive. flyExclusive is a private jet charter company, already with 800 employees. “In the private jet charter space, we are one of the […]
Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
‘This is long overdue’: New Corpsmen Memorial unveiled at Lejeune Memorial Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lejeune Memorial Gardens has a new addition that will pay tribute to Navy Corpsmen. Just past the Vietnam Veteran Memorial is the newly unveiled Corpsmen Memorial. A ceremony for the unveiling of the memorial was held on Wednesday. “We’ve been at this for a number of years, but who could ever imagine […]
New Bern stays No. 1 in poll ahead of Big Carolina clash
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We are in Week 9 of the high school football season. This week is full of big matchups, including one involving the top two teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9. New Bern remains No. 1 in the poll and will host No. 2 J.H. Rose on Friday in our […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
Suspect in 2020 shooting in Kinston receives sentence after plea deal
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a shooting death that happened in 2020 in Kinston was sentenced on Thursday. In a Facebook post on Friday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office reported Clayton Fernando Clark Jr., took a plea deal in the shooting death of Montez Garner. Officials said the shooting death took place at […]
New Bern police find at least four men shot at home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Man, juveniles facing charges in separate New Bern shots fired cases Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of […]
Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beulaville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon status. Rasheed Teron Freeman was sentenced by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV in Duplin County Superior Court. His life […]
Washington man facing drug, gun charges
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man is facing drug and weapons charges after his arrest by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Kashon Moore, 27, of 193 Yonkers Dr. in Washington was arrested on Oct. 7. He was arrested after a search warrant was executed at 105 Daniels Court in Washington. During the search, investigators found cocaine, crack cocaine, a stolen gun, two other guns and a digital scale.
Havelock police looking for woman, two children missing since Tuesday
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman and her two children who have been reported missing since Tuesday. Officials said Natasha Nicole Jackson, 29, was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road on Tuesday at 10:16 a.m. with her two children, Lily and Davon Jackson. […]
Man, juveniles facing charges in separate New Bern shots fired cases
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two separate shots fired incidents have led to the arrest of a man and three juveniles, according to the New Bern Police Department. New Bern police find at least four men shot at home Police said they responded on Thursday at around 11:14 p.m. to a report of shots fired […]
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning.
Autumn with Topsail Festival coming this weekend
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Topsail Beach is getting into the fall spirit with its annual festival, which starts Friday. Let’s Go Out! Festivals and other attractions in ENC Pumpkin patches and haunted attractions in ENC The 33rd Autumn with Topsail 2022 will run Friday-Sunday. The festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. at 720 Channel […]
