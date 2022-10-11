Tests confirm LaMelo Ball’s injury. What it means for him and the Hornets

LaMelo Ball’s availability for the season opener is in jeopardy.

The Charlotte Hornets point guard had an MRI on Tuesday that confirmed he has a sprained left ankle, the team announced. Ball didn’t travel with the Hornets to Philadelphia for Wednesday’s preseason finale, and there’s a good possibility the injury could sideline him for the Hornets’ first game of the season in San Antonio next Wednesday.

No specific timetable for a return was given, but every indication suggests the Hornets aren’t going to rush their All-Star back and risk his health down the line. The treatment process began for Ball immediately upon setting foot into the Hornets’ training facility Tuesday. Coach Steve Clifford said the 21-year-old was in somewhat good spirits when the two spoke — just like Ball was during a phone conversation they had after Monday’s game.

“He knows it’s all about the rehab,” Clifford said. “We have a great performance team here. Those guys are great. Melo knows it and we just talked about whatever the plan is — you‘ve got to be on the rehab. The better you are on it, the quicker you’ll get back. He’s obviously disappointed but very upbeat. He knows it’s just part of the NBA.”

Ball stepped on the foot of Washington forward Anthony Gill during a drive to the basket in the third quarter of Monday’s preseason loss to the Wizards, immediately crumpling to the floor before taking some time to gather himself. He remained in the game to shoot both free throws prior to exiting with a limp as he walked to the locker room.

His absence looms large in a variety of ways and will force the Hornets to alter some things schematically in the interim. He’s the team’s engine, and set plays often are initiated by him. But now, they will be forced to run things through others — whether that’s Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Kelly Oubre or Gordon Hayward.

That’s a big adjustment and not the only one. Rozier is going to slide over from his normal shooting guard position into the starting point guard spot, putting his slick ball-handling skills to use.

“Look, Terry was the starting point guard on a team that went to the Eastern Conference finals,” Clifford said. “So it’s a role that he’s comfortable with. And if that ends up being the situation, that’s how we’d do it.”

If anyone can sympathize with Ball, it’s Hayward. Besieged by injuries over the past several seasons, including his initial two years with the Hornets, Hayward just returned to game action himself on Monday for the first time in six months.

Watching Ball walk off gingerly surely conjured up some bad memories for Hayward.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Hayward said. “Injuries are the worst. I know more than most people, so it’s hard to see other players or teammates go down. But those things happen. It’s basketball. He’ll be all right. We’ve just got to keep him engaged and in good spirits.”