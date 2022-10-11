You know him as the co-host of Life.Style.Live! Kind, talented with an off-beat sense of humor that always has everyone smiling. It’s George Mallet! As a WISH-TV viewer, you welcome George into your home every morning at 10:00 AM when you turn to Channel 8. Now it’s your turn. In this week’s episode I sit down with George as he welcomes you into his life as a type 1 diabetic.

