The Produce Mom Lori Taylor prepares healthy Halloween treats
Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” with recipes for healthy Halloween treats. Pumpkin Spice Apple Dip – crunchpak.com/recipes/pumpkin-spice-apple-dip Candy Corn + Caramel Apple Cookies. Halloween Sheet Pan Caramel Apples. Halloween Cheese Ball using dried cherries. Homemade granola bars with Halloween cutouts –...
George Mallet on Life as a Type 1 Diabetic
You know him as the co-host of Life.Style.Live! Kind, talented with an off-beat sense of humor that always has everyone smiling. It’s George Mallet! As a WISH-TV viewer, you welcome George into your home every morning at 10:00 AM when you turn to Channel 8. Now it’s your turn. In this week’s episode I sit down with George as he welcomes you into his life as a type 1 diabetic.
“Toddlerobics” keeps parents in shape
Kid-ing with Kayla: You really don’t need a gym membership if you’re a parent of a toddler. It’s a lot of work! Kayla Sullivan calls it, toddlerobics in her latest video. @kaylareporting. Toddlerobics is not for the weak! #OverwatchMe #andGO #fyp #newsvoice #toddler #parentinghumor #parentsoftiktok #workoutplan. ♬...
‘Pet Pals TV’: Patty’s Mabel has Cushing’s disease
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to talk about her dog Mabel who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.
