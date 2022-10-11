Read full article on original website
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
Kiwanis Club of Acadiana talks about the Zydeco Pancake Breakfast
The all you can eat pancake breakfast is on Saturday, October 15 between 8am and 11am at Parc International. The money will support the Children's Museum of Acadiana.
"Honor Our Veterans" Focus Clubhouse Getting Ready For Veterans Day Celebration
Clarice Gallegos, Director of Focus Clubhouse, joined News15 at Noon to share about their 1st Annual Veterans Day Celebration. Location: VFW Hall Post 9822, 120 VFW Rd Duson, LA.
Piece of Cake Bakery Shows Spooky Treats That Are Delicious To Eat
Morgan Reid and Tabitha Clark, of Piece of Cake Lafayette, stopped by News15 at Noon to share some easy treats you can make yourself for Halloween. Check out what they have to offer here.
Meet Jacquie! Lafayette Animal Shelter's Pick For Furever Home Friday
Jada Duhon, with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon with Jacquie, a precious pup who is searching for the perfect couch to watch Netflix on. Meet the adorable Jacquie,. Jacquie is a 3year old Bulldog. Her ideal home includes Netflix, snacks (her favorite being...
Macaroni KID New Iberia Recommends
We are counting down the days to Halloween with plenty of events, crafts, and family fun this week. But let me tell you, I needed a whole day to recover from the Gumbo Cook-off last weekend though! I needed to rest up so we can get out again this weekend for some of the events happening in and around New Iberia! Make sure to check out our Halloween & Fall Family Fun Guide as we continue to update it weekly to plan all of your family fun this month.
Women Who Mean Business: Jeweler Dianna Rae High makes giving back to community a priority
Editor's note: This is the eighth in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. Dianna Rae High likes to find time to give back to the Lafayette community when she is not running her jewelry store.
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
‘Just Do It’ Cecilia Junior High student gives shoes to peers in need
An eighth-grade student at Cecilia Junior High is making a difference at his school by giving away tennis shoes to those in need
LPTFA ending lease with Crafts Guild to start restoration of Sans Souci
The Guild says they've tried to work something out to stay in their Lafayette home; LPTFA says they have to take action to save a historic Lafayette building.
Incredible New Myrtles Plantation 'Chloe' Ghost Photo Taken By Lafayette Woman [Photo]
Is it just a strange incident with lighting, or is it exactly what it appears to be...the ghost of Chloe?
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro Fall Festival
The Carencro Cultural District presents Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro’s Fall Festival Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 8pm. The public is invited to trick or treat down St. Peter Street. The road will be closed to traffic during the festival. Downtown businesses will be giving out candy and treats. There will lots of family-friendly activities.
2002 Class attends formal dinner
On Saturday, October 1st, the Lafayette High School Class of 2002 celebrated their 20th Year Class Reunion with a dinner after the Annual Alumni Picnic. Though small, the class enjoyed the festivities placed upon them. Amongst this class are members of the Lafayette High School 2002 Basketball Championship team that...
Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank
One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
Meet Weasel and Citrine! Two Pups In Need of a Home
Marissa Guidry, with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to share Weasel and Citrine with the viewers. Weasel and Citrine both have discounted adoption fees through the month of November. Click here to adopt. WEASEL:. CITRINE:
Lafayette Parish students receive medical attention after participating in social media ‘one chip challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
