CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Honor Flight Huntington will take veterans to Washington, D.C., next weekend for the first time since 2018. “The Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C., free of charge to see the monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor,” said Billie Jo Claypool, a volunteer with Honor Flight Huntington. “All of the veterans are from North Central West Virginia. Our flight is coming out of the North Central West Virginia Airport. Our list includes 106 veterans.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 HOURS AGO