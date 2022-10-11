ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallipolis, OH

WVNews

Gallipolis in Bloom volunteers do final planting of the year

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — With autumn as a backdrop in Gallipolis City Park, Gallipolis in Bloom volunteers gathered for the final planting of the year. The group had held its fall cleanup the previous weekend, and now it was time to plant pansies that will remain until spring.
WVNews

Honor Flight Huntington setting out Oct. 22 from North Central West Virginia Airport

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Honor Flight Huntington will take veterans to Washington, D.C., next weekend for the first time since 2018. “The Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C., free of charge to see the monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor,” said Billie Jo Claypool, a volunteer with Honor Flight Huntington. “All of the veterans are from North Central West Virginia. Our flight is coming out of the North Central West Virginia Airport. Our list includes 106 veterans.
WVNews

Wahama team

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The eight football teams of the River Cities duked it out …
WVNews

Marauders blank Wellston on the road

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Meigs opened up a 27-0 first period lead and rolled over the Wellston Golden Rockets 40-0 Friday night in TVC football action at Meigs High School’s Holzer Field/Farmers Bank Stadium. The Marauders dominated the contest against the Golden Rockets, rolling up 411 total yards while...
WVNews

Southern pulls away from Rebels, 38-14

RACINE, Ohio — Crushing defense in crunch time. The South Gallia football team cut host Southern’s lead to just six points early in the second half of Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division bout at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Football Field. However, the Tornado defense allowed the Rebels to pick up just two more first downs in the game, as the Purple and Gold scored 18 unanswered points en route to the 38-14 victory.
