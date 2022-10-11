Read full article on original website
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win NLDS vs. Braves
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Phillies eliminate defending World Series champion Braves, advance to National League Championship Series
J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park home run in Philadelphia's win over Atlanta. The Phillies will play the winner of the Padres-Dodgers series.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seattle welcomes back playoffs, M's, try to skip elimination
SEATTLE (AP) — There was bunting draped off the railings in October and logos painted on the grass of T-Mobile Park on Friday that were absent for the past two decades when the Seattle Mariners were stuck in baseball purgatory, left as a spectator every postseason. Twenty-one years later,...
MLB Playoffs: Mariners host Astros, Yankees visit Guardians
Playoff baseball returns to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday. The Seattle Mariners are hoping it's more than a one-day cameo. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Yankees drop slumping Judge to No. 2 spot vs Cleve in ALDS
CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Judge was dropped from the leadoff spot to No. 2 in New York's lineup for Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Saturday as the Yankees try to break the home run king out of his postseason slump. Judge, who set the AL record...
Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Until Friday night, San Diego Padres fans had never seen a home playoff victory in person since Petco Park opened in 2004. Blake Snell, Trent Grisham and the Padres’ lights-out bullpen finally gave them the chance to go crazy.
After quick playoff exit, 101-win Mets eye busy offseason
NEW YORK (AP) — The sting of playoff failure still fresh, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler wasted little time engaging Jacob deGrom in a late-night talk about his future. With the two-time Cy Young Award winner atop a long list of potential free agents, Eppler is fully...
Orioles claim catchers Garcia, Kolozsvary off waivers
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed catchers Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. The Orioles announced the moves Friday. They also designated right-handed relievers Louis Head and Beau Sulser for assignment.
Bruce Sutter, split-finger ace and Hall of Famer, dies at 69
When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn't looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career. “I wouldn’t be here without that pitch,” Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. "My other stuff was A ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal.”
Lions hoping healthy running game can help salvage season
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are 1-4 with one of the worst defenses in the league and Jared Goff is too mistake-prone to save them. If coach Dan Campbell’s team — which has a bye this week — is going to salvage anything out of yet another poor start, it's going to be the running game that makes it happen.
Cincinnati wins playoff debut behind Vazquez's go-ahead goal
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored on a breakaway in the 86th minute to help fifth-seeded Cincinnati beat the fourth-seeded New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday for its first playoff victory in franchise history. Cincinnati, making the club's first appearance in the MLS playoffs, advances to play...
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde's first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the...
Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
