Read full article on original website
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Missing person found in Egg Harbor
A 78-year-old man is safe after being missing for two-and-a-half hours on Thursday. The Egg Harbor Fire Department joined the Door County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 6:45 p.m. for the report of the missing man. The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) was activated shortly after that, mobilizing emergency personnel from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Door County Emergency Services, Jacksonport Fire Department, Baileys Harbor Fire Department, Gibraltar Fire Department, and Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department. Crews were searching by foot and UTV when they located the missing man at 9:15 p.m. No other details, including how the man got lost and his current condition, were shared in a press release on the Egg Harbor Fire Department Facebook page. All units cleared the scene at 10 p.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Weekend event collects donations for fire victims dealing with son’s cancer
DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A collection drive and fundraising is taking place this weekend to help a Neenah family who lost everything in a fire at the same time they’re dealing with their child’s cancer. There will be a 40-foot race trailer at Saturday’s Halloween in the Park...
WBAY Green Bay
People go out to enjoy fall colors before they peak
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s like walking into a painting. Autumn leaves are bursting with color this time of year, and thousands of people are taking the opportunity to visit hiking trails and parks to enjoy the sights before the leaves reach their peak. Mid-October is the peak season...
WBAY Green Bay
Victim critically hurt in Green Bay hit-and-run
The trees are bursting with colors, and people want to enjoy them before they're past their peak. The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbl.com
Trick or Treating in the City of Sheboygan to take place on Halloween Night
A holiday beloved by kids and adults – Halloween – will soon be upon us, with every city having their own dates and times for the annual Trick-or-Treat festivities. This year, the city of Sheboygan will be hosting their Trick-or-Treating on Halloween itself, a unique decision as October 31st falls on a Monday this year.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 in Wrightstown after crash
FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 10:40 a.m. WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down the left lane on I-41 in Wrightstown Friday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The crash took just over an hour to clear. No other...
WBAY Green Bay
ThedaCare, Froedert plan "neighborhood hospitals" in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
A charter boat used for hauling in salmon takes on new cargo, aging a smooth bourbon in months instead of years. People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Algoma charter boat becomes a bourbon boat
ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Dating back centuries, whiskey makers have used the oceans and seas to help age one of the world’s most popular spirits. Now, a Wisconsin man is turning the freshwater waves of lake Michigan. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Algoma where a salmon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Family in medical crisis loses home to fire
A town hall forum lets voters talk about the issues that are driving them to vote on November 8. Southern Brown County bridge gets promise of funding. 54 years after the bridge was first proposed, a governor finally put it in the state budget. Coats for Kids campaign reaches halfway...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
WBAY Green Bay
Operation Football: Two Rivers wins EWC title in 3OT over Chilton
Saturday might see more peeks of sunshine. Warmer than Friday around 50. The students learn to provide emergency medical care with what's available around them. The trees are bursting with colors, and people want to enjoy them before they're past their peak.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Bourbon aged by Lake Michigan
ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - For centuries, whiskey makers have used the oceans to help age one of the world’s most popular spirits--bourbon. A Wisconsin man has tried the approach with fresh water from Lake Michigan. After he could no longer easily find the fine bourbon he sought, Kerry Shaw Brown decided to make his own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neenah family holds out hope through tragedy
A Neenah family has faced multiple tragedies over the last month, but they’re holding out hope for the future.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
WBAY Green Bay
Future rural medical doctors train for ‘unexpected’ emergencies in the wilderness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Preparing for the unexpected is part of the curriculum for future rural doctors in state. Medical students in Northeast Wisconsin took part in a 3-day course at Aurora BayCare Medical Center to learn how to use every-day items to treat medical emergencies in rural areas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin woman killed, remains held by investigators for years
MILWAUKEE - The remains of Heather Szekeres were found in Shawano County in 2014. Now, her father is on a mission to get justice before he dies. Photos are all the father, Dan Roberts, has left. He wants closure. "I need to get her released, and put her to rest...
seehafernews.com
10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released
The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Fox Cities Book Festival
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Book lovers, rejoice!. The Fox Cities Book Festival is happening now through this weekend. Its author meet-and-greet events are back in person for the first time since 2019. The book festival is now in its 15th year, founded by Wisconsin’s first poet laureate, the late Ellen...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac deputies nab burglary suspects, look for hidden tools
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you know a business that had tools stolen in a recent burglary?. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three burglary suspects early Monday morning. Deputies recovered some stolen items but more are still missing, and they’re asking people to check their property.
seehafernews.com
De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours
A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
Comments / 0