Man wanted in fatal Orange Mound shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Orange Mound.
Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Street on October 5.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings
Investigators have developed Rickey London as a suspect in the case and issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder.
If you have any information about his whereabouts or the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
