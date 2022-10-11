Man wanted in fatal Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Street on October 5.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have developed Rickey London as a suspect in the case and issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder.

If you have any information about his whereabouts or the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

