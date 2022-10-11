ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Missing person found in Egg Harbor

A 78-year-old man is safe after being missing for two-and-a-half hours on Thursday. The Egg Harbor Fire Department joined the Door County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 6:45 p.m. for the report of the missing man. The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) was activated shortly after that, mobilizing emergency personnel from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Door County Emergency Services, Jacksonport Fire Department, Baileys Harbor Fire Department, Gibraltar Fire Department, and Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department. Crews were searching by foot and UTV when they located the missing man at 9:15 p.m. No other details, including how the man got lost and his current condition, were shared in a press release on the Egg Harbor Fire Department Facebook page. All units cleared the scene at 10 p.m.
EGG HARBOR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Victim critically hurt in Green Bay hit-and-run

The trees are bursting with colors, and people want to enjoy them before they're past their peak. The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Brown County, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Door County Pulse

Electrical Fire Forces Restaurant Evacuation

It was the height of the dinner hour at The English Inn in Fish Creek on Sunday, Oct. 9, when smoke pouring out of the attic caused the evacuation of all diners. “I had 30 tables with guests on the patio, another 40 tables inside,” said Randy Daubner, owner of the restaurant at 3813 Hwy 42.
FISH CREEK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

ThedaCare, Froedert plan "neighborhood hospitals" in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

A charter boat used for hauling in salmon takes on new cargo, aging a smooth bourbon in months instead of years. People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
KESHENA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay Metro
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah family fighting son’s brain cancer loses home to grease fire

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah family already dealing with a medical crisis is dealt another blow, losing their home to a fire. Investigators say unattended cooking led to a grease fire at their house in Neenah Monday night. At about 8:30, Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800-block of Cecil Street.
NEENAH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
spectrumnews1.com

Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Hit And Run Leaves Man Clinging To Life

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Green Bay Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street....
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours

A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac deputies nab burglary suspects, look for hidden tools

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you know a business that had tools stolen in a recent burglary?. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three burglary suspects early Monday morning. Deputies recovered some stolen items but more are still missing, and they’re asking people to check their property.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Trick or Treating in the City of Sheboygan to take place on Halloween Night

A holiday beloved by kids and adults – Halloween – will soon be upon us, with every city having their own dates and times for the annual Trick-or-Treat festivities. This year, the city of Sheboygan will be hosting their Trick-or-Treating on Halloween itself, a unique decision as October 31st falls on a Monday this year.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy