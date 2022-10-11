Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Weekend event collects donations for fire victims dealing with son’s cancer
DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A collection drive and fundraising is taking place this weekend to help a Neenah family who lost everything in a fire at the same time they’re dealing with their child’s cancer. There will be a 40-foot race trailer at Saturday’s Halloween in the Park...
Neenah family holds out hope through tragedy
A Neenah family has faced multiple tragedies over the last month, but they’re holding out hope for the future.
doorcountydailynews.com
Missing person found in Egg Harbor
A 78-year-old man is safe after being missing for two-and-a-half hours on Thursday. The Egg Harbor Fire Department joined the Door County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 6:45 p.m. for the report of the missing man. The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) was activated shortly after that, mobilizing emergency personnel from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Door County Emergency Services, Jacksonport Fire Department, Baileys Harbor Fire Department, Gibraltar Fire Department, and Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department. Crews were searching by foot and UTV when they located the missing man at 9:15 p.m. No other details, including how the man got lost and his current condition, were shared in a press release on the Egg Harbor Fire Department Facebook page. All units cleared the scene at 10 p.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Victim critically hurt in Green Bay hit-and-run
The trees are bursting with colors, and people want to enjoy them before they're past their peak. The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills.
WBAY Green Bay
Future rural medical doctors train for ‘unexpected’ emergencies in the wilderness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Preparing for the unexpected is part of the curriculum for future rural doctors in state. Medical students in Northeast Wisconsin took part in a 3-day course at Aurora BayCare Medical Center to learn how to use every-day items to treat medical emergencies in rural areas.
Door County Pulse
Electrical Fire Forces Restaurant Evacuation
It was the height of the dinner hour at The English Inn in Fish Creek on Sunday, Oct. 9, when smoke pouring out of the attic caused the evacuation of all diners. “I had 30 tables with guests on the patio, another 40 tables inside,” said Randy Daubner, owner of the restaurant at 3813 Hwy 42.
WBAY Green Bay
ThedaCare, Froedert plan "neighborhood hospitals" in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
A charter boat used for hauling in salmon takes on new cargo, aging a smooth bourbon in months instead of years. People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah family fighting son’s brain cancer loses home to grease fire
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah family already dealing with a medical crisis is dealt another blow, losing their home to a fire. Investigators say unattended cooking led to a grease fire at their house in Neenah Monday night. At about 8:30, Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800-block of Cecil Street.
Dog bite at Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute under investigation
The bite was reported to have happened at the dog park on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
U.P. firefighters battling paper mill blaze for almost a week receives help from Metro Detroit departments [VIDEO]
A fire that roared to life last Thursday has tested firefighters in the Upper Peninsula who have been working tirelessly to control the blaze – now help from around the state is on the way.
spectrumnews1.com
Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
wtaq.com
Hit And Run Leaves Man Clinging To Life
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Green Bay Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street....
seehafernews.com
De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours
A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
wearegreenbay.com
‘They’ve done so much for us’: Freedom High School students provide free car for local Veteran
FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – Students attending Freedom High School are using their mechanical skills to help a local veteran. Students of the school say their passion for cars is driving them to serve their community. “If you need to go somewhere, especially if you are an older person, you...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac deputies nab burglary suspects, look for hidden tools
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you know a business that had tools stolen in a recent burglary?. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three burglary suspects early Monday morning. Deputies recovered some stolen items but more are still missing, and they’re asking people to check their property.
whbl.com
Trick or Treating in the City of Sheboygan to take place on Halloween Night
A holiday beloved by kids and adults – Halloween – will soon be upon us, with every city having their own dates and times for the annual Trick-or-Treat festivities. This year, the city of Sheboygan will be hosting their Trick-or-Treating on Halloween itself, a unique decision as October 31st falls on a Monday this year.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
