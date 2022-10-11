RACINE, Ohio — Crushing defense in crunch time. The South Gallia football team cut host Southern’s lead to just six points early in the second half of Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division bout at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Football Field. However, the Tornado defense allowed the Rebels to pick up just two more first downs in the game, as the Purple and Gold scored 18 unanswered points en route to the 38-14 victory.

