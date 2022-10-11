Read full article on original website
James Leo Williams
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — James Leo Williams, 98, of West Union, WV (Crystal Lake community) went home to be with His Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born on June 8, 1924 at Wilbur, WV, a son of the late Parley and...
Gallipolis in Bloom volunteers do final planting of the year
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — With autumn as a backdrop in Gallipolis City Park, Gallipolis in Bloom volunteers gathered for the final planting of the year. The group had held its fall cleanup the previous weekend, and now it was time to plant pansies that will remain until spring.
White Falcons get seven turnovers in win against Wirt County
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — The White and Red defense certainly had fun out there. The Wahama football team kept its undefeated season intact with a 48-14 dismantling of the Wirt County Tigers at home Friday evening.
Doddridge County stays perfect; ND boys win pair; WVU men face No. 2 Kentucky
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Class A No. 4 Doddridge County ran its record to 7-0 with a 46-6 win over Ravenswood on Friday night. The Bulldogs took the lead for good on an 8-yard touchdown run by Bryce McKinney with 9:06 left in the first quarter, then McKinney scored again on a 2-yard tote at the 2:28 mark.
Mason County Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet and Officer of the Year Award ceremony set Oct. 20
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The 10th annual Mason County Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet and Officer of the Year Award ceremony is set for Oct. 20. The event will be held beginning at 6 p.m. at the First Church of God Worship Center. Sponsored by the Point Pleasant Rotary Club,...
Friday's football roundup: Point Pleasant gets big win at home
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nothing like a blowout win after a week-long break. Coming off a bye, the Point Pleasant Big Blacks (4-3) looked to get back in the saddle at home against the Wyoming East Warriors.
Gallia Academy football erases 22-point deficit but falters late to Ironton, 29-22
IRONTON, Ohio (WV News) - A first half blowout became a second half battle in Ironton on Friday night. The 8-0 Ironton Fighting Tigers hosted the 7-1 Gallia Academy Blue Devils on Friday night in a huge Ohio Valley Conference showdown, and the home team had the Devils down 22-0 in the first half.
Southern pulls away from Rebels, 38-14
RACINE, Ohio — Crushing defense in crunch time. The South Gallia football team cut host Southern’s lead to just six points early in the second half of Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division bout at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Football Field. However, the Tornado defense allowed the Rebels to pick up just two more first downs in the game, as the Purple and Gold scored 18 unanswered points en route to the 38-14 victory.
Wahama team
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The eight football teams of the River Cities duked it out …
