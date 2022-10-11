ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolville, OH

James Leo Williams

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — James Leo Williams, 98, of West Union, WV (Crystal Lake community) went home to be with His Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born on June 8, 1924 at Wilbur, WV, a son of the late Parley and...
WEST UNION, WV
Gallipolis in Bloom volunteers do final planting of the year

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — With autumn as a backdrop in Gallipolis City Park, Gallipolis in Bloom volunteers gathered for the final planting of the year. The group had held its fall cleanup the previous weekend, and now it was time to plant pansies that will remain until spring.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Southern pulls away from Rebels, 38-14

RACINE, Ohio — Crushing defense in crunch time. The South Gallia football team cut host Southern’s lead to just six points early in the second half of Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division bout at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Football Field. However, the Tornado defense allowed the Rebels to pick up just two more first downs in the game, as the Purple and Gold scored 18 unanswered points en route to the 38-14 victory.
CROWN CITY, OH
Wahama team

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The eight football teams of the River Cities duked it out …
MASON, WV

