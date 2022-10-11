CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Humane societies around North Central West Virginia are facing a cat boom population due to surrenders and the fall round of kitten season. “We have probably close to 20 adult cats and there’s about 10 kittens that are available right now. Plus, we have some in holding. It’s been pretty nonstop as far as having kittens available here,” said Patricia Beer, kennel tech at the Humane Society of Harrison County.

