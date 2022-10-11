ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Final predictions: Big games on South Carolina's bye week

The South Carolina football team has a bye this weekend, but much of the college football world is still rolling. There are a bunch of big games on the docket this weekend, including a couple of big ones at noon, more in the middle of the afternoon and some in the evening as well.
News19 WLTX

Midlands high school football: October 14, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week 8 of high school football in the Palmetto State is in the books. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games. Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights every Friday night, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
247Sports

Lloyd: 'I feel like now, it's my time'

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd has turned in a strong 2022 season through six games played. Lloyd, who has rushed for 434 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries, recorded a great game on Saturday night in Lexington as he ran for 110 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.
WLTX.com

Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
WIS-TV

Construction worker transported from Irmo High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
The Post and Courier

Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant

COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“S” is for Saluda

“S” is for Saluda (Saluda County; 2020 population 3,603). In 1895 the ordinance that created Saluda County mandated that voters choose a site for the county seat “within three miles of the geographical center of the County.” Voters selected a site where Mine Creek and Red Bank Creek converge to form the Little Saluda River. The town was incorporated in 1897 and by 1912 the economy was booming. In the early twenty-first century, businesses still lined Main and Church Streets. An influx of Hispanics working in the county’s poultry industry was the reason for an increase in the town’s population. Spanish was heard on the streets of Saluda and taught in its schools. In the past few tourists visited Saluda, but the restored Saluda Theater and a museum on the courthouse square began to attract visitors.
abccolumbia.com

SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
iheart.com

Social Media Posts Puts Columbia School Into Modified Lockdown

(Columbia, SC) -- Police are investigating a threatening social media post in Columbia. It caused C.A. Johnson High School to put on a modified lockdown Tuesday. The Richland One School District says the lockdown is a precaution and the threat is not believed to be credible. Additional police officers were...
247Sports

247Sports

