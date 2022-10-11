Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Final predictions: Big games on South Carolina's bye week
The South Carolina football team has a bye this weekend, but much of the college football world is still rolling. There are a bunch of big games on the docket this weekend, including a couple of big ones at noon, more in the middle of the afternoon and some in the evening as well.
South Carolina Reschedules Appalachian State Game
South Carolina and Appalachian State announced they are rescheduling the first game of their four contest series, initially slated to kickoff in 2025.
CBS Sports
Women's college basketball preview: Predictions for the 2022-23 season, including South Carolina taking a jump
As the 2022-23 women's college basketball season approaches, some teams and players will carry on momentum from last year, some will improve significantly, and others will have to get back to the drawing board. With star player Aliyah Boston returning, it's almost a given South Carolina will be strong again....
Report: Gamecocks Dominating The NIL Landscape
Park Avenue Sports reported several eye-popping figures that suggest South Carolina lies at the top of the NIL landscape.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Women's college basketball preview: Top Final Four contenders that could win the national championship
South Carolina was a scary team to face last season and will continue to be intimidating this year as the Gamecocks look to defend their national title. The team that embraces the Final Four grind every Friday certainly has the weapons to repeat, but nothing is guaranteed in college basketball with plenty of competition.
saturdaydownsouth.com
MarShawn Lloyd grades Shane Beamer's dance moves, suggests what he'd like to see next time
Kentucky’s visitor locker room was a festive atmosphere a few days ago, as South Carolina pulled off a 24-14 road upset of the Wildcats for its first win over a Top 25 program since 2020. At the middle of the party was Shane Beamer. Beamer showed that he hadn’t...
Midlands high school football: October 14, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week 8 of high school football in the Palmetto State is in the books. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games. Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights every Friday night, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Lloyd: 'I feel like now, it's my time'
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd has turned in a strong 2022 season through six games played. Lloyd, who has rushed for 434 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries, recorded a great game on Saturday night in Lexington as he ran for 110 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.
RELATED PEOPLE
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
WLTX.com
Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update
LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
WIS-TV
WIS’ Rick Henry talks serious trash ahead of annual peanut eating contest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year WIS’ Rick Henry is in it to win it at the South Carolina State Fair boiled peanut eating contest. “So, I know all about peanuts,” citing his grandfather’s farm and years of experience as reasons why he’s favored to win this year’s competition.
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns this weekend to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride this weekend. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first...
The Post and Courier
Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant
COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“S” is for Saluda
“S” is for Saluda (Saluda County; 2020 population 3,603). In 1895 the ordinance that created Saluda County mandated that voters choose a site for the county seat “within three miles of the geographical center of the County.” Voters selected a site where Mine Creek and Red Bank Creek converge to form the Little Saluda River. The town was incorporated in 1897 and by 1912 the economy was booming. In the early twenty-first century, businesses still lined Main and Church Streets. An influx of Hispanics working in the county’s poultry industry was the reason for an increase in the town’s population. Spanish was heard on the streets of Saluda and taught in its schools. In the past few tourists visited Saluda, but the restored Saluda Theater and a museum on the courthouse square began to attract visitors.
abccolumbia.com
SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
iheart.com
Social Media Posts Puts Columbia School Into Modified Lockdown
(Columbia, SC) -- Police are investigating a threatening social media post in Columbia. It caused C.A. Johnson High School to put on a modified lockdown Tuesday. The Richland One School District says the lockdown is a precaution and the threat is not believed to be credible. Additional police officers were...
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0