Kansas City, MO

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady fined over controversial roughing the passer play

Tom Brady on Sunday benefitted from one of the worst calls of the season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has also drawn a fine for one aspect of the controversial play. The NFL has fined Brady $11,139 for his apparent attempt to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Son of ex-Steelers QB Andrew 'Bubby' Brister is arrested for 'hitting and killing pedestrian, 44, in his black Range Rover and fleeing near LSU'

The 21-year-old son of former NFL quarterback 'Bubby' Brister III has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run near LSU. Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, turned himself into police in Baton Rouge on Wednesday and was charged with the felony offense. Brister has been accused of hitting pedestrian Jude Jarreau, 44,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
