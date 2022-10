On the day of its grand opening in early July, Wō Poví Cannabis in the Pueblo of Pojoaque, N.M., opened its doors to nearly 500 customers and visitors throughout the day. New Mexico legalized the sale of recreational cannabis this spring, and Wō Poví, which means "medicine flower" in the Tewa language, is the rare tribal cannabis businesses in the state, which is home to almost two dozen pueblos and tribal nations.

