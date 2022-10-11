Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
Gizmodo
Shadow and Bone's New York Comic Con Panel Was a Full-On Lovefest
Covering New York Comic Con is not a sprint, but a marathon. And every now and then you get to take a break and really enjoy a panel. Within the crash of cosplay, incredible artists, and a barrage of news, the Shadow and Bone panel with author Leigh Bardugo and Netflix series stars Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan/the Darkling) was a breath of fresh air.
'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
How artist Amy Sherald reimagined history's most famous kiss
The celebrated artist, known for her powerful portraits of everyday Black life, presents a monumental painting inspired by one of the 21st century's best-known photos.
What Is Sculpture? Four Curators Try to Define an Elusive Art Form
On the occasion of a “Sculpture”–themed issue published in September 2022, the editors of Art in America asked four curators to consider different definitions of an art form that continues to evolve after thousands of years. Karen LemmeyCurator of sculpture, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, DC For a long time, sculpture was simply defined as an artwork that occupies three dimensions. On a basic level, this remains true. But since the beginning of the 20th century, sculptors have made serious play of problematizing sculpture’s third dimension, deftly manipulating it to be ever more elusive and illusionary, as if to draw attention to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York
NEW YORK — Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition has reached its final stop, touching down in Manhattan and transforming the former Madison Avenue home of legendary retailer Barneys New York. First unveiled in December in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, at Vuitton’s historic residence northwest of Paris, the traveling showcase headed to Marina Bay in Singapore last April and Los Angeles in September, before culminating in New York City.More from WWDLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCSaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China The production marks house founder Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. He was...
A robot ‘artist’ makes history by answering questions in British Parliament: ‘Although not alive, I can still create art’
During the session, the robot Ai-Da read out typos from a prepared script and had to be rebooted.
Gizmodo
Look at This Incredible My Neighbor Totoro Stage Production
Studio Ghibli’s beloved 1988 animated film My Neighbor Totoro has come to life on the London stage in a limited offering through January 21, 2023. It joins the expansion of Ghibli’s world in the realms of theme parks and other stage adaptations of Hayao Miyazaki classics, and features the work of the film’s original composer Joe Hisaishi and a new script adaptation by playwright Tom Morton-Smith.
The friend zone: art, music, films and more about platonic love
When he was in his 50s, the Renaissance genius Michelangelo fell in love with a young nobleman called Tommaso dei Cavalieri. This drawing is one of the gifts he gave him: it even has a note asking what Tommaso thinks of it. But Michelangelo also wrote poems in which he insists his love is platonic, drawing on a philosophical conception of love as something that can raise you to the spiritual. Michelangelo knew and understood Plato, even comparing himself with Socrates who Plato says lay all night beside his boyfriend, chastely. Jonathan Jones.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gizmodo
The Legion of Super-Heroes are Getting Their Own Animated Movie
DC Comics has spent years highlighting A-list teams like the Teen Titans and Justice League through various expanded media like films and cartoons. But it’s only fairly recently they’ve begun to put focus on lesser known teams like the old school Justice Society and the futuristic Legion of Super-Heroes, the latter of which will have its own animated film arriving in the near future.
Chris Killip, retrospective open at The Photographers Gallery in London
A collection of work by Chris Killip and An Alternative History of Photography to be on display until 19 February
‘I never want to leave’: the immersive exhibition where art breaks free
In a large, empty underground room in central London, a baby is crawling along a mirrored floor while hundreds of Salvador Dalí’s clock faces melt and dribble beside, above and – so it appears at least – below him. To some this could be disconcerting; the child, however, appears delighted, scooting gleefully towards a mirrored column to plant a slobbery kiss on his own reflection.
hypebeast.com
Iconic Oscar Niemeyer Building Plays Host to Surreal Installation
Paris’ Espace Niemeyer has been used by plenty of high-profile designers in recent years, from Stella McCartney, to Ye, when he presented Yeezy Season 8 there back in 2020. Now, it has been transformed into a playground of towering exhibitions and playful installations from Greek artist Andreas Angelidakis. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gizmodo
A Major Star Wars Legend Could Be Joining the MCU
Disney+’s Percy Jackson show has found a few more gods. Warrior Nun returns for season 2 in a new trailer. Plus, another look at the new Little Mermaid, and what’s coming on Stargirl, Reginald the Vampire, and more. Spoilers, away!. Thunderbolts. Both Jeff Sneider and /Film independently report...
A New Retrospective of Computer Art Forefather Harold Cohen Showcases The Beginnings of Automated Art
Generative art may have its roots with dada artists in the early 20th century, but artist Harold Cohen is credited with pioneering the tech-based genre. He became one of the first practitioners of automated art when he built a code-run machine that could produce figurative paintings. In the late ’60s, Cohen, a once-languishing painter, was working as a lecturer at the University of California, San Diego in the visual arts department. Around the same time, computer science researchers at the university were beginning to use artificial intelligence to break new ground in mathematics. Inspired, Cohen began exploring the use of computers...
Art stolen from Paris Review party at launch of latest issue
There has been yet another art heist at the Paris Review — and the case remains unsolved. After the highbrow literary quarterly hosted a launch party for its latest issue at its Manhattan offices, a message went out to guests informing them of a sticky-fingered attendee. “Thank you so very much for joining us to celebrate the launch of our Fall issue. We had a marvelous time, and we hope you did, too,” the message sunnily began. But, “In the aftermath of the party, we noticed an empty picture hook on our wall where a beautiful archival photograph of two women...
Gizmodo
Brendan Fraser Calls Batgirl an 'Exciting' Film That Didn't Deserve Its 'Tragic' Fate
As Brendan Fraser embarks on a tour for his current Darren Aronofsky film The Whale, the Mummy star has talked about his feelings toward Warner Brothers Discovery over its decision to cancel Batgirl. The actor was to be featured as the DC film’s villain Firefly in the superhero spin-off directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Ms. Marvel) for HBO Max.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gizmodo
The She-Hulk Finale Could Have Introduced a Very Different Kevin
To say the season finale of She-Hulk broke the fourth wall is an understatement; instead, it would be more accurate to say it was Hulk-Smashed into a fine powder. Your appreciation for the unbelievably meta ending may vary, but it’s worth noting that the... entity pulling the strings of season one was originally different.
Gizmodo
Of Course, DC's Black Adam Post-Credits Scene Leaked
Good luck on the minefield of social media today as the post-credits scene of DC’s Black Adam has leaked, over a week before the film’s October 21 release. As Warner Bros. gets to work scrubbing posts, we imagine the Rock is gearing up to take back his thunder.
BBC
Lakes comic art festival wants to 'change the world'
A comic festival that attracts internationally-renowned artists has declared it wants to "use comics to change the world". The Lakes International Comic Arts Festival in Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria, includes exhibitions, live drawing, workshops and a comic market. Director Julie Tait said comics had "immense power to challenge our perceptions and opinions".
Gizmodo
Mathilda: The Musical
Astonishingly, you are looking at a picture of Dame Emma Thompson. I know, I can scarcely believe it either, but this is just part of the magic of Netflix’s upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning, internationally successful musical of Mathilda, based on the beloved children’s tale by Roald Dahl about a little girl with telekinesis who gets forced into a horrifying boarding school run by the even more horrifying character played by Thompson.
Comments / 0