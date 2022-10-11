ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky All-American Oscar Tshiebwe to undergo knee procedure

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6Ove_0iV3tNHA00

Kentucky coach John Calipari tweeted Tuesday that All-American forward Oscar Tshiebwe needs a minor knee surgery to "clean some things up."

Tshiebwe was the consensus National Player of the Year last season, sweeping the Naismith Award and five other awards.

Telling Wildcats fans he had "good news and bad news," Calipari said Tshiebwe "had an unbelievable performance" in front of pro scouts at Kentucky's annual pro day for NBA scouts.

"Bad news is I kept him out of practice (Saturday) with knee stuff," Calipari wrote. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out (Monday) and get examined as a precaution. He's going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"

"Madness" is a reference to Kentucky's "Big Blue Madness" exhibition this Friday, marking the start of preseason.

Tshiebwe transferred to Kentucky last year after 1 1/2 seasons with West Virginia. In his debut year with the Wildcats, he averaged 17.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in 34 starts.

Kentucky's first regular-season game is Nov. 7 against visiting Howard.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Avery Journal-Times

Memphis adds two years to Penny Hardaway's contract

Penny Hardaway is locked in as Memphis' men's basketball coach through 2027-28 after the school added two years to his contract on Wednesday. Over the six years that are now part of his deal, Hardaway is owed $16.5 million. "This full ‘long-form' contract and extension for Coach Hardaway has been in the works for quite some time," athletic director Laird Veatch said in a statement. "We are extremely pleased and...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
West Virginia State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Avery Journal-Times

Bears come up inches short in loss to Commanders

Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:21 remaining to capitalize on a turnover two plays earlier and Joey Slye connected on two field goals as the visiting Washington Commanders rallied for a 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The Commanders missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt with 1:49 left that would have pushed their lead to 15-7. Instead, the Bears took over at their own 38. A 39-yard Justin Fields run put the Bears at the Washington 5 with less than a minute to play, but Chicago was unable to convert a winning touchdown as a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Tshiebwe
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
724
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy