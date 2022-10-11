Syndication: The Courier-Journal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first of two blasts of colder air is here in Kentucky. This first go around with the chillier air will not be that impressive. Sure our temperatures will likely fall into the 60s but the general chill will not last forever. We should recover by the first part of the weekend. There’s a good shot at tracking upper-60s and low-70s on Saturday.

