Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky
Big Blue Madness is yet to get underway, but the Wildcats have already landed a big-time recruit who's in attendance at Rupp Arena tonight. Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star center and the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to Kentucky. Bradshaw joins Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard ...
Big Blue Madness Hosting Multitude of Top Recruits
It's officially crossover season in Lexington. While UK football is looking to rebound Saturday night against Mississippi State, Kentucky basketball is making its presence felt, as Big Blue Madness is set to go down tonight at 7 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena. What's bigger than any potential ...
aseaofblue.com
UK visiting in-state star Jasper Johnson
Since arriving at Kentucky, John Calipari has thrived at recruiting the best players in the country. At times, that has come at the expense of not recruiting in-state prospects, which has frustrated many fans. Let’s be honest, Kentucky doesn’t produce many top-25 prospects. In fact, dating back to...
Big Blue Madness: Bradshaw Commits, BBN Gets First Look at Women's and Men's Teams
Aaron Bradshaw Commits Before Madness Begins Around a half-hour before Big Blue Madness even began, Big Blue Nation received the best news of the night, as 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw announced his commitment to Kentucky. Bradshaw is ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, per ...
aseaofblue.com
Antonio Reeves suggests this will be his last season of college hoops
Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves has been a popular name among the Big Blue Nation this offseason following an impressive performance in the Bahamas this summer. After averaging 17 points per game in Nassau, he was named the MVP of the trip and showed his ability to knock down the three consistently.
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings ...
Kentucky HC Gives Update on Injury Status of QB Will Levis Ahead of Matchup With Mississippi State
Mississippi State now has a better idea of whether or not it will face Kentucky starting quarterback Will Levis on Saturday.
WKYT 27
Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
spectrumnews1.com
UK unveils new men’s and women’s basketball team posters
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Wildcat basketball fans listen up. The University of Kentucky has unveiled both the men’s and women’s team posters for the 2022-23 season. Both posters feature the entire 2022-23 player roster. The men’s poster centers on the program’s “Chase Greatness” theme while anticipating the drama and theatrical pageantry of college basketball with the tag line: “Coming Soon To An Arena Near You.”
CONCERT REVIEW: Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers + More Lift Spirits, Raise Millions at ‘Kentucky Rising’ Benefit Show
After record flooding decimated Eastern Kentucky in late July and early August, leaving 40 people dead (and counting), the region needed a bit of hope. They got just that on Tuesday night when past and present Kentucky country music royalty gathered at Rupp Arena for Kentucky Rising, a concert that raised over $2.5 million for relief efforts in the ravaged region.
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
fox56news.com
10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
kyweathercenter.com
Some Serious Cold Air On The Way
Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking colder blasts of air
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first of two blasts of colder air is here in Kentucky. This first go around with the chillier air will not be that impressive. Sure our temperatures will likely fall into the 60s but the general chill will not last forever. We should recover by the first part of the weekend. There’s a good shot at tracking upper-60s and low-70s on Saturday.
fox56news.com
How to dispose of fallen leaves in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fall is upon the Bluegrass, and that means leaves falling … and the cleanup that comes with it. In past years, the city of Lexington offered vacuum leaf disposal, but due to staff shortages, disposal methods have changed. “Vacuuming is a personnel- and...
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
