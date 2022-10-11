Read full article on original website
Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park
The body of a Nicollet man missing since Sept. 30 has been found by authorities. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His cause of death will be confirmed...
Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson
Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
Mountain Lake man found deceased in ditch
The death of a Mountain Lake man, Bradley Junker, 44, is currently being investigated. The Jackson County Sheriff responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to a call of a male lying in a ditch. At the scene, Junker was discovered deceased. Foul play is not suspected, but the cause of death is still under investigation.
Mt. Lake man found dead in Wilder
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man, who was discovered in a ditch in Wilder. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, at 8:50 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the city of Wilder regarding a man lying in a ditch, unresponsive.
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60
A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
Woman Injured in Crash With Semi Near Lake Crystal
A Fairmont woman suffers non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle collides with a semi near Lake Crystal. According to the State Patrol, 28-year-old Ciprian Gaspar of Fairmont was traveling eastbound on Highway 60. That’s when authorities say his vehicle collided with a semi, driven by 57-year-old Don Nierman of Madelia. Both men have no injuries. The passenger in Gaspar’s vehicle, 24-year-old Ana Lorenzo of Fairmont was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester. All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved. The crash happened yesterday morning around 9:30. Blue Earth County Sheriff, Lake Crystal Police and Fire, Mayo Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Patrol on the scene.
Chronic impaired driver gets five years in prison after arrest in Olivia last year
In Olivia Tuesday, 40-year-old Craig Michael Van Dam of Apple Valley was sentenced to 60 months in prison after being found guilty last month of First Degree Driving While Impaired. The judge denied a request for a downward departure in his sentence. On July 22nd 2021, Olivia police stopped Van...
Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie
An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
Hwy 19 Winthrop box culvert replacement project postponed to 2023
The Highway 19 box culvert replacement project in Winthrop will not be completed this year due to unanticipated soils conditions. The roadway will be restored and reopened to traffic by the end of October, weather permitting. Travelers will continue to be detoured to Highway 15, Sibley County Road 10, and...
Mankato, North Mankato residents to see changes to garbage, recycling services
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - West Central Sanitation is the garbage and recycling service provider for the cities of Mankato and North Mankato. They are changing the pickup service schedules in the cities to help keep the cost low and deal with the shortage of workers. “We felt it was a...
WINTHROP FIELD FIRE
The Winthrop Fire Department was called out Tuesday to a fire in a field of bean stubble. Chief Justin Tenyck says they believe the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette that was tossed from a vehicle on Highway 19. About 80 acres burned and crews were able to stop the fire before it got to a standing bean field. Winthrop called in the Gaylord Fire Department for mutual aid. No one was hurt.
DNR issues red flag warning for Thursday
Because of fire risk issues, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued a Red Flag Warning for several KLGR-area counties Thursday until 7 p.m. Affected counties include: Big Stone, Cottonwood, Jackson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Traverse and Yellow Medicine. A Red Flag Warning...
Hanska dog breeder accused of tax fraud
A Hanska dog breeder is accused of evading state taxes for three years by selling puppies for cash and neglecting to report sales on her tax returns. Jana Marie Makela, 45, was charged with three felony counts of Fraudulent Income Tax Returns, three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Income Tax, three felony counts of Fraudulent Sales Tax Returns, and three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Sales Tax.
DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center. The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota. The felines...
School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato. Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll...
Parts of KLGR-area entering extreme drought conditions
According to Thursday’s drought report in Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources has declared parts of the KLGR listening area are now in extreme drought conditions. Redwood, Lyon, and Lincoln Counties would now require at least five to eight inches of rain over the next several weeks to replenish water resources.
Unusual File: Why SE Minnesota School Had No Homecoming King
Exactly two hours West of Rochester, Minnesota, is the city of Truman. Population? About 1,100. High school senior class size? 10. Number of seniors available for homecoming king? 0. There Was No Turman High School 2022 Homecoming King Candidate. As reported in a Truman Tribune story by Jennifer Brookens,. It...
River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center no longer requires face masks
River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Redwood Falls no longer requires visitors to wear face masks to protect against COVID during visits. In addition, visitors will not be required to complete any form of screening upon entry to the facility. An announcement this week stated the decision is based...
What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. The quarry is a privately owned site, but the property owner is working to rework aspects of the land for public use in exchange for using a portion of the Brownfield Assessment Grant that the city received from the EPA to help fund the development.
