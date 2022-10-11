ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazareth, PA

Prost! Food, fun and brews at the heart of ArtsQuest’s fall favorite

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The fall skies might have been fickle during opening weekend, but ArtsQuest’s 12th annual Oktoberfest, presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), welcomed nearly 40,000 people who eagerly donned lederhosen and imbibed hops throughout both October weekends. Along with food, fun and brews, the annual festival hosted a variety of local businesses, performers, and vendors at the SteelStacks campus.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Fourth Annual Freedom Fest 5k, a community event and run/walk for freedom from human trafficking, open to families on Oct. 29

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA. — Join ASPIRE (a local human services non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals that have been, are currently being, and who are at high risk of being trafficked or exploited) and other sponsors for Freedom Fest. This one-day, family-friendly outdoor festival includes a 5K run/walk. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
High School Football PRO

Northampton, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nazareth Area High School football team will have a game with Northampton Area High School on October 15, 2022, 06:00:00.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Mackenzie’s 2022 Senior Expo Set for Oct. 27

MACUNGIE – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Berks/Lehigh) is inviting area senior citizens and their caregivers to his annual Senior Expo on Thursday, Oct. 27. The free event, which is co-sponsored by St. Luke’s University Health Network, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lower Macungie Township Community Center, 3450 Brookside Road in Macungie.
MACUNGIE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Grand Opening for Lehigh Valley Wedding Café

Join us for the grand opening of Lehigh Valley Wedding Café on Monday, October 17 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at 1403 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of complimentary refreshments, local music, and great networking opportunities as we welcome the Wedding Café to Bethlehem. The event is free to attend, and registration will close Friday, October 14.
Newswatch 16

Tannersville Inn items on auction block

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Allentown Housing Authority Team With Local Partners For Community Health Fair

(Photos by Matt Blum/Courtesy of Allentown Housing Authority) Allentown, PA – The Allentown Housing Authority (AHA) partnered with regional healthcare providers and services this week to bring free dental care, health services and neighborhood resources to seniors, disabled residents and neighbors. The Community Health and Wellness Day, sponsored by...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

6 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 10.13–10.20

The Northampton County Historical Genealogical Society promises a tour relating to murder, mischief and misadventure in Downtown Historic Easton. The tours are offered each Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. through the end of October. Tours are about 90 minutes long, $15 per person and limited to 20 guests.
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus

Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
EMMAUS, PA
PhillyBite

Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th

- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gilberto James Ventura (1969 – 2022) Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Evelyn (Gonzalez) Ventura. Gilberto was born on May 1, 1969 in Fountain Hill to Gilberto Ventura of Bethlehem and the late Olga (Ramirez) Soto, who died Sept. 22, 2015. He worked in the Sterilization Department of B. Braun Medical, Bethlehem, for 20 years. Gilberto was a member of Life Church, Allentown. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton Area High School teacher dies

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died last week. He was just 37 years old. McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the...
EASTON, PA

