Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is TerrifyingTravel MavenHackettstown, NJ
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Related
thevalleyledger.com
Prost! Food, fun and brews at the heart of ArtsQuest’s fall favorite
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The fall skies might have been fickle during opening weekend, but ArtsQuest’s 12th annual Oktoberfest, presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), welcomed nearly 40,000 people who eagerly donned lederhosen and imbibed hops throughout both October weekends. Along with food, fun and brews, the annual festival hosted a variety of local businesses, performers, and vendors at the SteelStacks campus.
thebrownandwhite.com
Celebrating 100 years of Hotel Bethlehem: Why the now-Lehigh Valley staple was worth saving
Historic Hotel Bethlehem opened its doors 100 years ago. From being a prominent tourist attraction throughout the 1920s to temporarily shutting its doors in the late 1990s, this local hotel has a history. This year, the hotel is celebrating its 100th anniversary by recognizing its long history and hosting a...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 14-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boro Fall Fest returns to Wilson on heels of centennial celebration
Wilson Borough is bringing back its Boro Fall Fest to round out this week, one year after the inaugural event was held to celebrate the Northampton County community’s centennial celebration. Full details are available at celebratewilson.org for the festival scheduled 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1...
thevalleyledger.com
Fourth Annual Freedom Fest 5k, a community event and run/walk for freedom from human trafficking, open to families on Oct. 29
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA. — Join ASPIRE (a local human services non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals that have been, are currently being, and who are at high risk of being trafficked or exploited) and other sponsors for Freedom Fest. This one-day, family-friendly outdoor festival includes a 5K run/walk. The...
Northampton, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Nazareth Area High School football team will have a game with Northampton Area High School on October 15, 2022, 06:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Take a look inside Lehigh University’s biggest building yet (PHOTOS)
Those familiar with Bethlehem may know it as the building with “LEHIGH” lit up at night along the roofline. On Friday, Lehigh University celebrated all that goes into its new Health, Science and Technology Building, with remarks from university leadership and media tours. At 124 E. Morton St....
RELATED PEOPLE
thevalleyledger.com
Mackenzie’s 2022 Senior Expo Set for Oct. 27
MACUNGIE – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Berks/Lehigh) is inviting area senior citizens and their caregivers to his annual Senior Expo on Thursday, Oct. 27. The free event, which is co-sponsored by St. Luke’s University Health Network, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lower Macungie Township Community Center, 3450 Brookside Road in Macungie.
thevalleyledger.com
Grand Opening for Lehigh Valley Wedding Café
Join us for the grand opening of Lehigh Valley Wedding Café on Monday, October 17 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at 1403 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of complimentary refreshments, local music, and great networking opportunities as we welcome the Wedding Café to Bethlehem. The event is free to attend, and registration will close Friday, October 14.
Tannersville Inn items on auction block
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
thevalleyledger.com
Allentown Housing Authority Team With Local Partners For Community Health Fair
(Photos by Matt Blum/Courtesy of Allentown Housing Authority) Allentown, PA – The Allentown Housing Authority (AHA) partnered with regional healthcare providers and services this week to bring free dental care, health services and neighborhood resources to seniors, disabled residents and neighbors. The Community Health and Wellness Day, sponsored by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lehighvalleystyle.com
6 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 10.13–10.20
The Northampton County Historical Genealogical Society promises a tour relating to murder, mischief and misadventure in Downtown Historic Easton. The tours are offered each Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. through the end of October. Tours are about 90 minutes long, $15 per person and limited to 20 guests.
thevalleyledger.com
Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus
Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
Another Bucks County Borough is Hosting a Popular Ghost Tour Until the End of the Month
The borough's historic association is hosting the tours for around the haunted area.Image via Historic Langhorne Association. A borough in Bucks County is showing locals and visitors where the most haunted buildings in the area are, as well as their history.
PhillyBite
Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th
- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sauconsource.com
Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Gilberto James Ventura (1969 – 2022) Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Evelyn (Gonzalez) Ventura. Gilberto was born on May 1, 1969 in Fountain Hill to Gilberto Ventura of Bethlehem and the late Olga (Ramirez) Soto, who died Sept. 22, 2015. He worked in the Sterilization Department of B. Braun Medical, Bethlehem, for 20 years. Gilberto was a member of Life Church, Allentown. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Easton football follows 4 senior captains to bruising win over Liberty
If you find something that’s working, why mess around and try something else?. The Easton Area High School football team dared host Liberty to stop its running attack in their 107th meeting Friday night at BASD Stadium. The Hurricanes couldn’t, especially on the Red Rovers’ first possession of the...
The 15 best towns for the ultimate fall day trip from the Lehigh Valley
A lot is made of the Lehigh Valley’s proximity to New York City and Philadelphia. While it is perfectly located smack dab between those major cities, it is also a perfect jumping off point for day trips to fascinating places.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Area High School teacher dies
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died last week. He was just 37 years old. McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the...
Comments / 0