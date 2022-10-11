Read full article on original website
Minnesota Corn: Fall Fertilizer Decisions – How Should You Prioritize Applying Potassium?
High fertilizer prices can lead some farmers to prioritize specific fertilizer applications based on their experience in fields. When it comes to phosphorus (P) and potassium (K), most growers seem to prioritize P even though soil test results may show a greater need for K. We know that P is...
Grain Prices Falling Due to Mississippi River Shipping Issues
Farmers faced with high fuel and fertilizer costs this growing season could at least look for consolation in relatively high commodity prices. However, even that right spot may be slipping away as low water on the Mississippi River slows shipping and keeps grain backing up at local elevators. On Monday...
North Carolina Cotton: Preparation for a Potential Frost
Harvest is largely underway for most of NC and most of our crop has already been defoliated. For the remaining acres yet to be defoliated, action may be needed soon. There is potential for a frost next Tuesday/Wednesday-Thursday/Friday mornings according to today’s forecast. The likelihood of a frost is more likely in the Piedmont and northern half of NC Coastal Plains with the exception of the far northeastern counties and the Blacklands. These exceptions as well as the southern half of the coastal plains may not experience freezing temperatures.
Kentucky Wheat Yield Contest Winners
The 2022 Kentucky Wheat Yield Contest Winners have been identified. S & J Emmick of Hancock County harvested 132.68 bushels per acre. Camron Clay and Mark Wells from Union County are State Champions for the Tillage division at 121.91 bushels per acre. The Area Winners reported yields ranging from 113.07...
Texas Plant Protection Conference, Bryan, Dec. 6-7
The agricultural industry is changing, and the upcoming Texas Plant Protection Conference is an opportunity to learn about responding to these changes. Ronnie Schnell, Texas Plant Protection Association president and Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension specialist, invites farmers, ranchers, crop consultants, Extension and other ag industry professionals to a two-day conference Dec. 6-7 at the 34th Annual Texas Plant Protection Conference at the Brazos Center in Bryan, Texas. Ag leaders will discuss changing markets, changing pesticide and fertilizer outlooks as well as changing weather patterns and the impact of these changes on Texas agriculture.
