Bethlehem, PA

Prost! Food, fun and brews at the heart of ArtsQuest’s fall favorite

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The fall skies might have been fickle during opening weekend, but ArtsQuest’s 12th annual Oktoberfest, presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), welcomed nearly 40,000 people who eagerly donned lederhosen and imbibed hops throughout both October weekends. Along with food, fun and brews, the annual festival hosted a variety of local businesses, performers, and vendors at the SteelStacks campus.
Tannersville Inn items on auction block

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
Mackenzie’s 2022 Senior Expo Set for Oct. 27

MACUNGIE – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Berks/Lehigh) is inviting area senior citizens and their caregivers to his annual Senior Expo on Thursday, Oct. 27. The free event, which is co-sponsored by St. Luke’s University Health Network, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lower Macungie Township Community Center, 3450 Brookside Road in Macungie.
6 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 10.13–10.20

The Northampton County Historical Genealogical Society promises a tour relating to murder, mischief and misadventure in Downtown Historic Easton. The tours are offered each Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. through the end of October. Tours are about 90 minutes long, $15 per person and limited to 20 guests.
15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA

New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus

Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
ALL SEASON SUNFLOWER ON DISPLAY AT STEELSTACKS

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— You can now enjoy a touch of summer all year long at the SteelStacks campus thanks to a recent installation of Sculpture Artist Alyssa Imes’s newest work SunFlower at the visitor center presented by St. Luke’s University Health Network. During the Steel Weekend, Imes will host an in-person, on-site artist talk at noon on Sunday, Oct. 16, to introduce and discuss her larger than life flora.
Entertainment around the area

Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
Flemington Speedway Historical Society car show expands attractions

Flemington Speedway Historical Society (FSHS) has expanded its attractions on Saturday, Oct. 15, for its 11th annual car show presented by the Flemington Department Store. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds (South County Park), just outside of Ringoes, N.J.
Fourth Annual Freedom Fest 5k, a community event and run/walk for freedom from human trafficking, open to families on Oct. 29

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA. — Join ASPIRE (a local human services non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals that have been, are currently being, and who are at high risk of being trafficked or exploited) and other sponsors for Freedom Fest. This one-day, family-friendly outdoor festival includes a 5K run/walk. The...
Where to Eat in West Chester PA

Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
McNeill’s free Disability Resource Fair to be held Oct. 21

CATASAUQUA, Oct. 14 – State Rep. Jeanne McNeill will hold her Disability Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct 21 at the Suburban North Family YMCA. This event will feature vendors and organizations who will have information on programs and services available to help adults and children with mental and physical disabilities.
