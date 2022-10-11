Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
thevalleyledger.com
Prost! Food, fun and brews at the heart of ArtsQuest’s fall favorite
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The fall skies might have been fickle during opening weekend, but ArtsQuest’s 12th annual Oktoberfest, presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), welcomed nearly 40,000 people who eagerly donned lederhosen and imbibed hops throughout both October weekends. Along with food, fun and brews, the annual festival hosted a variety of local businesses, performers, and vendors at the SteelStacks campus.
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food festival taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 40+ Craft Shows, Live Concerts and October Haunts
Have a fabulous fall weekend in Bucks County! Head to Charlann Farms to pick your own pumpkin, tour the scarecrows at Peddler’s Village or attend a frightening food truck festival at Bolton Mansion!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay...
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Tannersville Inn items on auction block
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
thevalleyledger.com
Mackenzie’s 2022 Senior Expo Set for Oct. 27
MACUNGIE – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Berks/Lehigh) is inviting area senior citizens and their caregivers to his annual Senior Expo on Thursday, Oct. 27. The free event, which is co-sponsored by St. Luke’s University Health Network, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lower Macungie Township Community Center, 3450 Brookside Road in Macungie.
These New Hope Restaurants are Hosting Some of the Best Tribute Bands in the Area
The cover bands and tribute acts all congregate to this one Bucks County town.Image via iStock. Several well-known eating and drink establishments in the New Hope area are hosting some of the most popular tribute acts in the area. Don Steinberg wrote about the battle of the bands for Philadelphia Magazine.
lehighvalleystyle.com
6 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 10.13–10.20
The Northampton County Historical Genealogical Society promises a tour relating to murder, mischief and misadventure in Downtown Historic Easton. The tours are offered each Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. through the end of October. Tours are about 90 minutes long, $15 per person and limited to 20 guests.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA
New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
thevalleyledger.com
Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus
Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
thevalleyledger.com
ALL SEASON SUNFLOWER ON DISPLAY AT STEELSTACKS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— You can now enjoy a touch of summer all year long at the SteelStacks campus thanks to a recent installation of Sculpture Artist Alyssa Imes’s newest work SunFlower at the visitor center presented by St. Luke’s University Health Network. During the Steel Weekend, Imes will host an in-person, on-site artist talk at noon on Sunday, Oct. 16, to introduce and discuss her larger than life flora.
Times News
Entertainment around the area
Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
buckscountyherald.com
Flemington Speedway Historical Society car show expands attractions
Flemington Speedway Historical Society (FSHS) has expanded its attractions on Saturday, Oct. 15, for its 11th annual car show presented by the Flemington Department Store. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds (South County Park), just outside of Ringoes, N.J.
The 15 best towns for the ultimate fall day trip from the Lehigh Valley
A lot is made of the Lehigh Valley’s proximity to New York City and Philadelphia. While it is perfectly located smack dab between those major cities, it is also a perfect jumping off point for day trips to fascinating places.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 14-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks. The online publication identified 19 eating, drinking, and overnight stops distinguished nationally for longevity. Understandably, most are nested in what were the original 13 colonies.
morethanthecurve.com
$99 burger on the menu at Hook & Ladder, new restaurant opening in historic firehouse at SORA West in Conshohocken
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Michael Klein was provided an early glimpse inside Hook & Ladder Sky Bar & Kitchen inside the now-transformed historic firehouse that is adjacent to the new Hotel West & Main at the intersection of Fayette and West Elm streets in Conshohocken. The firehouse is now actually...
thevalleyledger.com
Fourth Annual Freedom Fest 5k, a community event and run/walk for freedom from human trafficking, open to families on Oct. 29
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA. — Join ASPIRE (a local human services non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals that have been, are currently being, and who are at high risk of being trafficked or exploited) and other sponsors for Freedom Fest. This one-day, family-friendly outdoor festival includes a 5K run/walk. The...
PhillyBite
Where to Eat in West Chester PA
Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
thevalleyledger.com
McNeill’s free Disability Resource Fair to be held Oct. 21
CATASAUQUA, Oct. 14 – State Rep. Jeanne McNeill will hold her Disability Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct 21 at the Suburban North Family YMCA. This event will feature vendors and organizations who will have information on programs and services available to help adults and children with mental and physical disabilities.
