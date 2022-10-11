Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
storereporter.com
New plan for Rockville shopping center, Chopt on the way to Cabin John
Big changes are in store for The Shops at Congressional Village. The half-empty center, home to Armand’s Pizzeria and Mosaic Cuisine, sold at auction this week for $44 million. (That’s $11 million more than a Canadian firm paid for Rockville Town Square last month.) The buyer, Ivea Restaurant Group, already operates multiple eateries in Rockville including The Spot Asian food hall, Urban Hot Pot, Akira Ramen, Poki DC, Gyuzo Japanese BBQ, Kyoto Matcha, Lao Sze Chuan and bubble tea spot Gong Cha. According to the Washington Business Journal, Ivea plans to fill The Shops at Congressional with new-to-the-area international stores and restaurants.
Wbaltv.com
Charly's on Sue Creek wants to be the go-to spot for boaters, Essex community
ESSEX, Md. — A new waterfront restaurant located inside an Essex boating center wants to serve as a destination for boaters and community members alike. Charly's is a new venture by Baltimore restauranteur Ryan Perlberg, who also owns Fells Point staples Stuggy's and Rye. It opened quietly inside the Baltimore Boating Center last month with a grand opening planned for Oct. 21.
mocoshow.com
Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission
Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients. Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.
belairnewsandviews.com
Maryland State BBQ Bash comes to downtown Bel Air Oct. 14 & 15
The Maryland State BBQ Bash starts at 4 p.m. today in downtown Bel Air. The barbecue-themed street festival includes the Maryland State BBQ Championship, which draws more than 50 teams from throughout the region to compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to compete in the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN and The American Royal in Kansas City, MO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proud Boys disrupt DC-area Drag Queen Story Hour for children
Members of the Proud Boys disrupted a DC-area drag queen event Saturday to protest LGBTQ "grooming" of children.
Bay Net
A New Concert Series Starts Up In Southern Maryland
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert Elks #2620 is pleased to announce the “Southern Maryland Bluegrass” concert series at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD. The first concert will be on Sunday October 30, 2022, at...
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
enewschannels.com
Notary Training Network launches in Maryland
(BALTIMORE, Md.) — NEWS: Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wbaltv.com
Iconic, big flamingo that once hung over Café Hon needs new home
The big flamingo that was an icon at Café Hon for about two decades needs a new home. The popular 30-foot pink flamingo used to hang right over the Hampden restaurant, but it was orphaned with nowhere to go after the restaurant closed in April. "It was really an...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Great Halloween Lantern Festival returning to Patterson Park
Patterson Park will be aglow with lantern art again this year as the Creative Alliance and The Friends of Patterson Park prepare to present the 23rd annual Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival on Oct. 22. The all-day event will begin with a festival starting at 4 p.m. that will...
wypr.org
University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval
The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
fox5dc.com
Husband of woman who died inside Jasper's restroom speaks out
LARGO, Md. - "That was my soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover," Craig Winn said. Winn was talking about his wife, Verna, who passed away inside of Jasper's earlier this week. Mr. Winn said they've been together for more than 40 years. The Odenton couple was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
Parents address disruptive behaviors in BCPS during virtual town hall
TOWSON, Md. — Parents have expressed concern that violence among students in Baltimore County Public Schools is getting out of hand, so school officials held a virtual town hall Thursday night. School officials presented data about aggressive behavior in their 174 schools and then answered questions directly from concerned...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
spinsheet.com
Six Things To Do (at Least Once) in Annapolis
Whether you are visiting from out of town, out of state, or out of the country, and especially if you are visiting for the sailboat show, don't miss out on these six cool things to do right in the heart of Annapolis. Walk the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA): Find the...
WJLA
'Not paying to live like this': DC's Marbury Plaza residents weary of worsening conditions
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — “I’m not paying to live like this. I’m not doing it anymore!” said Barbara Cooper, the president of the tenants association at Marbury Plaza, a huge 674-unit apartment complex in Southeast D.C. When it was completed in 1968, it became an...
Cruising World
2023 Boat of the Year Nominees Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 12, 2022) – Cruising World magazine today announced its roster of nominees for the 2023 Boat of the Year awards. Testing for the awards is taking place during and after the U.S. Sailboat Show in Annapolis, Maryland, which begins today along the shores of Chesapeake Bay.
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
Nottingham MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
