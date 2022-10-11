ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New plan for Rockville shopping center, Chopt on the way to Cabin John

Big changes are in store for The Shops at Congressional Village. The half-empty center, home to Armand’s Pizzeria and Mosaic Cuisine, sold at auction this week for $44 million. (That’s $11 million more than a Canadian firm paid for Rockville Town Square last month.) The buyer, Ivea Restaurant Group, already operates multiple eateries in Rockville including The Spot Asian food hall, Urban Hot Pot, Akira Ramen, Poki DC, Gyuzo Japanese BBQ, Kyoto Matcha, Lao Sze Chuan and bubble tea spot Gong Cha. According to the Washington Business Journal, Ivea plans to fill The Shops at Congressional with new-to-the-area international stores and restaurants.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Charly's on Sue Creek wants to be the go-to spot for boaters, Essex community

ESSEX, Md. — A new waterfront restaurant located inside an Essex boating center wants to serve as a destination for boaters and community members alike. Charly's is a new venture by Baltimore restauranteur Ryan Perlberg, who also owns Fells Point staples Stuggy's and Rye. It opened quietly inside the Baltimore Boating Center last month with a grand opening planned for Oct. 21.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients. Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland State BBQ Bash comes to downtown Bel Air Oct. 14 & 15

The Maryland State BBQ Bash starts at 4 p.m. today in downtown Bel Air. The barbecue-themed street festival includes the Maryland State BBQ Championship, which draws more than 50 teams from throughout the region to compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to compete in the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN and The American Royal in Kansas City, MO.
BEL AIR, MD
A New Concert Series Starts Up In Southern Maryland

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert Elks #2620 is pleased to announce the “Southern Maryland Bluegrass” concert series at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD. The first concert will be on Sunday October 30, 2022, at...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center

Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
EASTON, MD
Notary Training Network launches in Maryland

(BALTIMORE, Md.) — NEWS: Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
Great Halloween Lantern Festival returning to Patterson Park

Patterson Park will be aglow with lantern art again this year as the Creative Alliance and The Friends of Patterson Park prepare to present the 23rd annual Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival on Oct. 22. The all-day event will begin with a festival starting at 4 p.m. that will...
BALTIMORE, MD
University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval

The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
EASTON, MD
Husband of woman who died inside Jasper's restroom speaks out

LARGO, Md. - "That was my soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover," Craig Winn said. Winn was talking about his wife, Verna, who passed away inside of Jasper's earlier this week. Mr. Winn said they've been together for more than 40 years. The Odenton couple was...
LARGO, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents address disruptive behaviors in BCPS during virtual town hall

TOWSON, Md. — Parents have expressed concern that violence among students in Baltimore County Public Schools is getting out of hand, so school officials held a virtual town hall Thursday night. School officials presented data about aggressive behavior in their 174 schools and then answered questions directly from concerned...
TOWSON, MD
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
Six Things To Do (at Least Once) in Annapolis

Whether you are visiting from out of town, out of state, or out of the country, and especially if you are visiting for the sailboat show, don't miss out on these six cool things to do right in the heart of Annapolis. Walk the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA): Find the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
2023 Boat of the Year Nominees Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 12, 2022) – Cruising World magazine today announced its roster of nominees for the 2023 Boat of the Year awards. Testing for the awards is taking place during and after the U.S. Sailboat Show in Annapolis, Maryland, which begins today along the shores of Chesapeake Bay.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

