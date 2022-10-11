ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero

The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Energized Phillies Power Past Braves in Game 3 for NLDS Lead

The Philadelphia Phillies returned home after 19 days on the road. The goal was always to get back to Citizens Bank Park to play a postseason game for the first time since October 2011. Mission accomplished. The fans were ready, and the ballpark was electric. With the National League Divisional...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Rangers, World Series-Winning Manager Meet

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young reportedly met with former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy on Thursday, according to The Athletic. The Dallas Morning News confirmed the report on Friday. The report would mark the second person Young has spoken with about the opening. He formally interviewed interim manager...
MLB
Centre Daily

Danuel House Explains Role With Philadelphia 76ers

Following a disappointing 2022 playoff run, the Philadelphia 76ers understood the type of players they had to target in the offseason. Joel Embiid claimed he wanted a PJ Tucker-type player, so Daryl Morey managed to sign exactly what the big man ordered. But it didn't stop with Tucker. Shortly after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
