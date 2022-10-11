ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Algoma's bourbon boat

The declaration frees up resources as the 24-hour firefight enters its 2nd week. People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES:...
ALGOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Victim critically hurt in Green Bay hit-and-run

The trees are bursting with colors, and people want to enjoy them before they're past their peak. The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family in medical crisis loses home to fire

A town hall forum lets voters talk about the issues that are driving them to vote on November 8. Southern Brown County bridge gets promise of funding. 54 years after the bridge was first proposed, a governor finally put it in the state budget. Coats for Kids campaign reaches halfway...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 in Wrightstown after crash

FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 10:40 a.m. WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down the left lane on I-41 in Wrightstown Friday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The crash took just over an hour to clear. No other...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
KESHENA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Fox Cities Book Festival

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Book lovers, rejoice!. The Fox Cities Book Festival is happening now through this weekend. Its author meet-and-greet events are back in person for the first time since 2019. The book festival is now in its 15th year, founded by Wisconsin’s first poet laureate, the late Ellen...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Bourbon aged by Lake Michigan

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - For centuries, whiskey makers have used the oceans to help age one of the world’s most popular spirits--bourbon. A Wisconsin man has tried the approach with fresh water from Lake Michigan. After he could no longer easily find the fine bourbon he sought, Kerry Shaw Brown decided to make his own.
ALGOMA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

People go out to enjoy fall colors before they peak

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s like walking into a painting. Autumn leaves are bursting with color this time of year, and thousands of people are taking the opportunity to visit hiking trails and parks to enjoy the sights before the leaves reach their peak. Mid-October is the peak season...
MENASHA, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash

PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI

