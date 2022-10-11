Read full article on original website
Woman killed early Friday in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found fatally shot early Friday morning in a rear alley in the 3600 block on Montana Street in south St. Louis. St. Louis police said officers responded to a call for shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. on Montana Street in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood where they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot in the head.
St. Louis woman is missing, police asking for help
St. Louis city police need your help finding this missing woman, 77-year-old Juanita Mead.
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
I-70 opens near Wentzville Parkway
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An incident caused a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a...
Ferguson FEMA Center closing next week; 2 remain open
FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently next week, but two others in the St. Louis area will remain open. The center at the Urban League Empowerment Center in Ferguson will close for the day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.
Byers' Beat: Does St. Louis have enough police officers? It depends who you ask
ST. LOUIS — Mount Exodus, as it’s known around St. Louis Police headquarters, is growing. It’s the pile of police uniforms officers turn in when they leave the department. A police source sent me a snapshot of it in January of this year. It was about seven...
Route 364 ramp in St. Charles County reopening Friday
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation crews will reopen the westbound Route 364 exit ramp to eastbound Route 94 starting Friday, Oct. 14. The ramp, located in St. Charles County, is set to reopen after the morning rush on Friday, weather permitting. The ramp has...
Man sentenced to 9 years for crashing into Madison County home while drunk, killing woman inside
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Granite City man was sentenced to nine years in prison for a deadly incident while he was drunk. The Madison County State Attorney’s Office said Jonathan Beasley crashed his pickup into a Granite City home on Joy Avenue on July 5, 2021. Virginia Ohren, 74, was inside her home and was pinned by the truck and died from her injuries.
Steve Ehlmann on The Record
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann authored an op-ed calling for state lawmakers to rein in the City of St. Louis and reshape its governmental powers because "crime in the city hampers growth in the region." Ehlmann's proposal, published in the St. Louis Business Journal,...
Woman killed in St. Louis County collision
A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection.
Police arrest suspect in wire theft, resulting in mass internet outages in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a man after receiving complaints from citizens and businesses about wire theft, an issue leading to many internet outages in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Prosecutors have charged Sherman Ragland, 47, with property damage and stealing in connection with the investigation. Ragland...
Man shot outside Brooklyn, Illinois, nightclub Friday morning
BROOKLYN, Ill. — A person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning outside a nightclub in Brooklyn, Illinois. According to the Brooklyn Police Department, the victim was shot outside Roxy's, a nightclub located at 210 Madison Street in Brooklyn. Illinois State Police said it was requested to investigate...
Metro East business owner acquires 300 catalytic converters illegally
A Metro East scrap-metal dealer is accused of owning nearly 300 catalytic converters without keeping proper records.
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
Troy, Missouri police make headway in missing teen spike
A spike in reported missing teens in Lincoln County alarmed residents this week. Then the number dropped dramatically in just 24 hours. Some of the answers came to the police in unexpected ways.
5 On Your Side
