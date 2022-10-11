ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Teen shot in leg Friday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was shot in the leg Friday in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood. St. Louis Metro police said the boy is in his early teens. The teen was found shot shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Northland Avenue. Police said the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

East Alton scrap-metal dealer closes after 287 catalytic converters seized by investigators

EAST ALTON, Ill. — Days after being raided by local law enforcement, the owner of a Metro East scrap yard has closed his business. The raid happened in Madison County - near East Alton and Wood River. The sign outside of Summit Processors says it's closed for business due to a retirement, but it doesn't mention that just a few days ago the business was raided by agents from the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.
EAST ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Woman killed early Friday in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found fatally shot early Friday morning in a rear alley in the 3600 block on Montana Street in south St. Louis. St. Louis police said officers responded to a call for shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. on Montana Street in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood where they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot in the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

I-70 opens near Wentzville Parkway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An incident caused a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a...
WENTZVILLE, MO
5 On Your Side

Ferguson FEMA Center closing next week; 2 remain open

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently next week, but two others in the St. Louis area will remain open. The center at the Urban League Empowerment Center in Ferguson will close for the day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.
FERGUSON, MO
5 On Your Side

Steve Ehlmann on The Record

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann authored an op-ed calling for state lawmakers to rein in the City of St. Louis and reshape its governmental powers because "crime in the city hampers growth in the region." Ehlmann's proposal, published in the St. Louis Business Journal,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St. Louis local news

