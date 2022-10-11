ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin

Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
State
Indiana State
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
East Lansing, MI
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Former Wolverine Set To Make Return

A stellar junior year in Ann Arbor helped put former Michigan Wolverine, David Ojabo, on the map. During the 2021 season that led to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and a trip to the college football playoff, Ojabo became a household name nationally - as both he and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson would wreak havoc on opposing offenses from week to week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Scott Frost
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: This player can grab an early role and keep it

The Detroit Pistons will enter the regular season banged up with several players questionable for the first game. We know Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley III are going to be out, but Nerlens Noel, Isaiah Livers and Hamidou Diallo are also getting over nagging injuries that could keep them out or limited for the start of the season.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#The Big House#Spartans
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State University president resigns from post, cites actions of Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The embattled president of Michigan State University announced in a video posted online that he would be resigning from the office. In a YouTube video put online, Dr. Samuel Stanley said he had submitted his 90-day notice of his intention to resign as president, following weeks of turmoil involving the university board over the president's handling of investigations at the school.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
fox2detroit.com

Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy