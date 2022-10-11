Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Roberts: Results, not politics, for our region
Hello Eagle County voters! I am ready to get to work for you in the Colorado State Senate. You deserve a state senator who will focus on our community’s challenges and opportunities, put politics and ego aside, and strive for results that improve our region and improve people’s lives. I offer you just that.
Avon opts out of state-wide paid leave program
The Avon Town Council unanimously voted Tuesday to opt out of the state-wide Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, known as the FAMLI program. The town is following the lead of the vast majority of municipalities — including the Breckenridge, Vail and Telluride town councils — which have all determined that the financial requirement of the town government and the employees is not worth the returns of the program at this time.
Jeanne McQueeney in her own words: Eagle County commissioner candidate seeks to continue momentum on housing initiatives, safeguarding environment
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the two candidates running for one open seat on the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. The candidates are each running for a four-year term. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov....
Brian Brandl in his own words: Eagle County commissioner candidate says he’ll curb government, support private sector
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the two candidates running for one open seat on the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. The candidates are each running for a four-year term. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McQueeney: Committed to supporting our workforce
Eagle County is a great place to live! It has been my honor to represent you as your county commissioner for the past several years to address the issues you have told me are important to you. I look forward to continuing to build a stronger community with your vote again this election year.
Cornerstone pastor, Rep. Boebert put their faith in free speech but not the IRS
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was campaigning on Thursday at the Basalt church where Pastor Jim Tarr said holding a candidate’s event is no more out of bounds than other nonprofits accepting government dollars and engaging in politics. Tarr’s Cornerstone Christian Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit place of worship, is the...
Letter: Please vote ‘yes’ for Eagle Valley Transit
Please join me by voting “yes” for Eagle Valley Transit at the ballot box. In an era of change and political volatility, this fall one community-centric piece of legislation makes common sense for our ever-growing community and workforce base. Providing safe, efficient and reliable options for transportation is...
School Views: Standards-based grading and college admissions
Last year, we began our work to shift toward a standards-based grading model that will ultimately be used at all Eagle County School District schools. This year, a number of our schools are piloting programs to help achieve our end goal while others are taking a slower approach and only piloting with certain classes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Avon Skate Coalition receives $25,000 grant to begin planning process
Efforts to bring a skate park to Avon started in 2021 when Mark Beresniewicz formed the Avon Skate Coalition Facebook page and a petition to garner community support. And this August, the coalition received a $25,000 planning grant from the Colorado Health Foundation — enabling it to jump into its next phase of planning and preparation.
ECO Transit launches new payment app
Eagle County has announced the launch of its ECO Transit Mobile Tickets app, a next-generation fare payment system utilizing Masabi’s market-leading Justride platform. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible transit experience, and part of that involves delivering the level of service and convenience that they expect from a modern transit operator,” said Tanya Allen, ECO Transit director. “We are excited to be deploying a world-leading mobile ticketing system.”
Biden designates Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, preserving history and conserving precious landscapes
CAMP HALE, Eagle County — “Mr. President, welcome to Camp Hale, welcome to Colorado,” proclaimed Sen. Michael Bennet on Wednesday to a large round of applause from U.S. Forest Service employees, Eagle County locals and statewide dignitaries, all gathered for the designation of The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
Guest opinion: Thank you, President Biden, for new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument
Kathy Chandler-Henry, Matt Scherr, Jeanne McQueeney, Josh Blanchard, Tamara Pogue, and Elisabeth Lawrence. As county commissioners from Summit and Eagle counties, we are incredibly excited about the new national monument featuring Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range. Our counties are at the heart of the Colorado Rocky Mountains that make our state famous across the world. Their scenic beauty and endless adventures are treasures that are loved by millions of people. The designation of this new national monument will help us protect and enhance the area and its legacy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vail to host housing lottery for Vail Heights condo
On Wednesday, the town of Vail announced it would host a lottery drawing for the sale of a deed-restricted home at Vail Heights Condominiums. The 552-square-foot property is a one-bedroom, one-bath home located at 2059 Chamonix Lane #10 in West Vail for $422,000. Qualification info can be found at VailGov.com/currentlistings...
Eagle County Fairgrounds plan envisions bigger grandstands, RV park, new building
The Eagle County Fairgrounds loses money every year. But are improvements worth the costs?. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently heard a presentation from Crossroads Consultants about a new master plan for the fairgrounds. No decisions have been made, but it’s an ambitious plan, with elements including expanding seating at the rodeo arena, relocating the county animal shelter and adding a 100-space RV park with other areas for tent camping.
Vail, PrimaVail to host free homebuyer class
The town of Vail and PrimaVail are teaming up to host “Vail 81657: A Homebuyer’s Guide for the Local.”. The class is free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Grand View Room, located on the top deck of the Lionshead parking structure. Yeti’s Grind will be providing coffee and tea and breakfast bites will also be available.
Locals ‘bear’ responsibility for wildlife ordinance violations
Oct. 11 marks the final day of Fat Bear Week 2022, as indicated by the popular Katmai National Park and Preserve voting bracket full of hungry Alaskan bears. In Colorado, local black bears are doing the same thing Alaskan bears are throughout Fat Bear Week — eating. Right on...
Eagle Valley Trail project gets $1 million state grant
ECO Trails, the Eagle County department responsible for the planning, design, construction and maintenance of the Eagle Valley Trail, was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Multi-Modal Transportation Options Fund. “This grant is a great step in securing the roughly $38 million it’s...
Vail Valley therapists help provide some hope to Ukrainians amid war
Locals from Eagle County have been helping Ukrainians in a variety of ways since Russia launched its invasion in February. Local veterans Tyler Schmidt and Greg Miller traveled to Ukraine in April to provide medical services and training. Schmidt returned a second time and was introduced to valley local Kelly Rohrig, who was also volunteering in the region.
Liquored-up locals assist Avon Police Department with DUI training
Once a year, drinks are on Avon Police Department. On Monday, locals gathered at Avon Town Hall with one goal: getting drunk. Why? The department holds DUI training for locals and law enforcement to learn and recognize signs of intoxication in individuals. During the annual training, volunteers threw back alcoholic...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0