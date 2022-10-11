MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the third time over the first half of the 2022 regular season, West Virginia is in action Thursday night. After opening with a loss at Pitt and then evening its record with a win at Virginia Tech in two other Thursday tilts, the Mountaineers play their first midweek home game since 2018 when they handled Baylor 58-14 in Dana Holgorsen’s final season as head coach.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO