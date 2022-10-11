Read full article on original website
Metro News
Takeaways a key component for Mountaineers in triumph over Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s defense again endured its fair share of struggles Thursday in what amounted to a 43-40 victory against Baylor. The Mountaineers allowed nearly 8.2 yards per play and 590 total yards, 421 of which the Bears accumulated through passing. Yet it wasn’t all bad...
Metro News
West Virginia slips by Baylor 43-40 for first Big 12 win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — This time, West Virginia didn’t stumble down the stretch, and as a result the Mountaineers are no longer winless in Big 12 play. Casey Legg’s 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds remaining broke a tie and the Mountaineers prevented Baylor from moving the ball with limited time on their final series, allowing West Virginia to prevail 43-40 on Thursday night before 45,293 at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Metro News
Follow along: West Virginia nips Baylor, 43-40
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the third time over the first half of the 2022 regular season, West Virginia is in action Thursday night. After opening with a loss at Pitt and then evening its record with a win at Virginia Tech in two other Thursday tilts, the Mountaineers play their first midweek home game since 2018 when they handled Baylor 58-14 in Dana Holgorsen’s final season as head coach.
Metro News
Photo gallery: West Virginia prevails 43-40 to keep Baylor winless in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit Thursday night for a much-needed 43-40 win over defending Big 12 champion Baylor. The Mountaineers improved to 3-3 this season, 1-2 in league play and 6-0 at home against the Bears. Baylor is also 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 following its second straight loss.
Metro News
Postgame video recaps: WVU 43, Baylor 40
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check our postgame video recaps from West Virginia’s 43-40 win over Baylor Thursday evening. (Neal Brown postgame press conference) (Postgame “Round of Sound”)
Metro News
Setting the scene from Morgantown as WVU hosts Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Joe Brocato files an initial pregame report from Milan Puskar Stadium as West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) hosts Baylor (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) at 7 p.m. MetroNews Gameday radio pregame coverage runs from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. (The Mountaineers arrive at Milan Puskar Stadium)
Metro News
Notebook: Brown looking for improvement in favor of wholesale changes on back end
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s no secret West Virginia’s new-look secondary has struggled for much of the first five games of the 2022 season. While the Mountaineers are allowing just south of 231 passing yards on average to rank No. 69 nationally, that factors in 98 yards surrendered to FCS opponent Towson — a game West Virginia had well in hand before halftime.
Metro News
Mountaineers welcome Baylor looking for first Big 12 win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With West Virginia after its first win in Big 12 play and Baylor seeking its first triumph in Morgantown, the Mountaineers and Bears meet inside Milan Puskar Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday. West Virginia’s third Thursday game among its first six contests will air on Fox...
Metro News
