Charleston, WV

Demolition of Sears building continues, expected to be done in 2023

By Rachel Pellegrino
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Demolition of the Sears building at the Charleston Town Center is expected to be completed “sometime after the first of the year,” according to Rodney Loftis, owner of Rodney Loftis & Son.

Loftis, whose company is in charge of tearing down the building, said three-fourths of the interior wall separating the Sears building from the mall is already torn down. Crews are now working to remove the pedestrian walkway connecting the building to the parking garage.

Demolition begins on old Sears building at Charleston Town Center

“What you see happening today is we have a crane there taking the outside panels off of the former pedestrian bridge that connected the parking garage to the Sears department store,” Loftis said. “And two of those panels have to be reused to attach the side of the parking garage back where the bridge previously attached.”

Loftis said this portion of the project will be completed by the end of the week.

“Once the bridge is removed in the next few days, they will replace the panels on the parking garage, and it will look like there was never a bridge attached to it.”

He said the demolition of the building’s structure will begin mid-November, and once that is complete, crews will start working on building the foundation for the hotel that will take it’s place.

Comments / 0

WOWK 13 News

