UFC

Centre Daily

UFC re-signs commentator Brendan Fitzgerald to multi-year contract

Brendan Fitzgerald will remain cageside on UFC commentary for several years to come. Fitzgerald has signed a new contract to remain one of the primary voices and personalities associated with the UFC brand, the promotion announced on Friday. A person with knowledge of the situation told MMA Junkie that Fitzgerald’s...
