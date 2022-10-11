ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Lessons From the Blue Jays’ 2022 Playoff Exit

It doesn't take long after a crushing defeat for someone to quote Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "You won't win until you learn how to lose," the Laker legend coined. It wasn't uttered verbatim after the Blue Jays' demoralizing defeat in the Wild Card round, as lockers slowly emptied and suitcases filled, but the sentiment lingered. For the second year in a row, Toronto got a lesson in losing.
Energized Phillies Power Past Braves in Game 3 for NLDS Lead

The Philadelphia Phillies returned home after 19 days on the road. The goal was always to get back to Citizens Bank Park to play a postseason game for the first time since October 2011. Mission accomplished. The fans were ready, and the ballpark was electric. With the National League Divisional...
Rangers, World Series-Winning Manager Meet

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young reportedly met with former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy on Thursday, according to The Athletic. The Dallas Morning News confirmed the report on Friday. The report would mark the second person Young has spoken with about the opening. He formally interviewed interim manager...
The Braves’ NLDS Rotation Will Shape the Phillies’ Destiny

Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker has a big decision to make. There will be at least two more games of the National League Division Series, and he must determine which of his starting pitchers will take the mound for each game. Spencer Strider had a phenomenal rookie season, posting a...
