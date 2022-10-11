Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Lessons From the Blue Jays’ 2022 Playoff Exit
It doesn't take long after a crushing defeat for someone to quote Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "You won't win until you learn how to lose," the Laker legend coined. It wasn't uttered verbatim after the Blue Jays' demoralizing defeat in the Wild Card round, as lockers slowly emptied and suitcases filled, but the sentiment lingered. For the second year in a row, Toronto got a lesson in losing.
MLB・
Centre Daily
Energized Phillies Power Past Braves in Game 3 for NLDS Lead
The Philadelphia Phillies returned home after 19 days on the road. The goal was always to get back to Citizens Bank Park to play a postseason game for the first time since October 2011. Mission accomplished. The fans were ready, and the ballpark was electric. With the National League Divisional...
Centre Daily
Wheeler Could Pitch on Short Rest in a Potential NLDS Game 5
Zack Wheeler has made 195 career starts, 197 if you include his two this postseason, but he has never started a game on fewer than four days rest. Now seems like as good a time as ever to buck that trend. Should the Philadelphia Phillies drop NLDS Game 4 to...
Centre Daily
Rangers, World Series-Winning Manager Meet
Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young reportedly met with former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy on Thursday, according to The Athletic. The Dallas Morning News confirmed the report on Friday. The report would mark the second person Young has spoken with about the opening. He formally interviewed interim manager...
MLB・
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Still Loves Hitting Against Blake Snell
There hasn't been much for Dodger fans to cheer about so far in Game 3 of the NLDS. The bats have remained cold, and Tony Gonsolin wasn't able to put in the type of performance Dave Roberts was looking for. But there has been a bright spot through four innings,...
Centre Daily
The Braves’ NLDS Rotation Will Shape the Phillies’ Destiny
Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker has a big decision to make. There will be at least two more games of the National League Division Series, and he must determine which of his starting pitchers will take the mound for each game. Spencer Strider had a phenomenal rookie season, posting a...
