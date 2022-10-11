It doesn't take long after a crushing defeat for someone to quote Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "You won't win until you learn how to lose," the Laker legend coined. It wasn't uttered verbatim after the Blue Jays' demoralizing defeat in the Wild Card round, as lockers slowly emptied and suitcases filled, but the sentiment lingered. For the second year in a row, Toronto got a lesson in losing.

