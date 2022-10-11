Read full article on original website
The Minnesota Vikings have five wide receivers on the active roster, and Bleacher Report has an extra one in mind for the purple team via trade. In addition to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, and Jalen Nailor, Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report suggested this week that the Vikings add Denzel Mims from the New York Jets.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will turn 39 years old in November in a season coming off back-to-back MVP campaigns. And the 2022 campaign may be Rodgers’ last, according to NFL reporter Michael Balko. Balko tweeted on Wednesday, “I’ve spoken to some people within the Packers organization, [and[...
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
In the last couple of seasons, the Vikings’ defensive backs have been the Achilles heel of the franchise. After the departures of Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes, the organization relied on cheap free agents and young and inexperienced players. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah re-signed Patrick Peterson to play one...
Ed Ingram is the only Minnesota Vikings rookie to play significant snaps through five games of 2022, but another man is poised to see more action. Linebacker Brian Asamoah will experience more defensive snaps as the Vikings attempt to win the NFC North for the first time since 2017. Minnesota’s general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah found Asamoah in the 3rd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and now is apparently the time to begin his formal insertion inside Ed Donatell’s 3-4 defense.
My selection of Vikings players to watch in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears all played an integral role in the Vikings fourth win of the season. Hopefully, it’s the same story this week as the Vikings head down to Miami for their third road game. They are searching...
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Miami Dolphins is ready. The Vikings can hit a 5-1 record for the first time since 2016, a season that ended with a whimper. Minnesota is 5-8 (.384) all-time versus the Dolphins. In fact, Minnesota has only beaten the Dolphins once in Miami — 46 years ago.
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – PPTSD‘s Kyle Joudry wonders — where is Kene Nwangwu?...
The Minnesota Vikings are off to a 4-1 start. However, they could also very easily be 1-4. Last season at this time, they started 2-3 and easily could have been 4-1. Perhaps even 5-0. So far, Minnesota has been winning games the way they were losing some last season. Last...
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to remain relevant in 2022, frantically treading water with a 1-4 record through 5 games. Now, they’ve signed a former Minnesota Vikings WR. He’s Albert Wilson, who was a member of the Vikings for about three months. The Vikings onboarded Wilson at...
He never truly caught on with the Minnesota Vikings, but wide receiver Laquon Treadwell joined his fifth NFL team on Wednesday. Treadwell signed with Arizona Cardinals, a team teetering on catastrophe with a 2-3 start to 2022. Led by Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, the Cardinals were supposed to be...
The Minnesota Vikings’ defensive line may be set up for a big day in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, and it isn’t just because Miami will be starting rookie Skylar Thompson. For the second straight day on Thursday, Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead missed practice with a toe injury. This injury kept Armstead off the field in last week’s loss to the New York Jets for all but eight plays.
The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 6 boasting a three-game winning streak, sitting at 4-1 atop the NFC North. This is uncharted territory for these Vikings, whose best start through five games since Kirk Cousins arrived was 3-2 in 2019. The Vikings’ hot start has subsections of the fan base, as...
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 15th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
The Minnesota Vikings special teams unit started the season well under the guidance of the new special teams coordinator Matt Daniels. Unfortunately, that promising start came to a shuddering halt against Chicago last week. A shanked punt, blocked field goal, and penalty flags were pivotal in letting the Bears back into the game. The mistakes never proved costly in the end, as the Vikings came out on top.
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 141 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Sal Spice and Raun Sawh, who preview the Dolphins-Vikings matchup, along with Dustin Baker. Particularly, Skylar Thompson, the Vikings history against backup...
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson told reporters in July he wasn’t fond of money. And he’s not backing off the sentiment three months later. Jefferson said to the Pioneer Press before the preseason began, “I’ll focus on contract after the season. Our main thing is reaching to that goal, but I’m not really too fond of money. I’m really just trying to get that goal of being the best receiver.”
I picked three Vikings players to watch against Chicago in Sunday’s game while pinpointing four key Bears players who would be crucial to the game’s outcome. The Vikings came out on top in the divisional battle, registering their fourth win of the season. Here’s how the players I selected fared during the game.
The Minnesota Vikings started into the season with a 4-1 record, despite two of the most important stars not playing their best football. Vikings fans are used to seeing performances at a higher level from quarterback Kirk Cousins and pass rusher Danielle Hunter. Neither of the two is playing in...
