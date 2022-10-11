ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

psychologytoday.com

Knowing When It's Time to Quit Your Job

Deciding whether or not to leave your job can be a tough decision. Recognizing the signs that it's not going to get better can help. Not feeling respected or appreciated by your boss and constant stress and unhappiness are big red flags. If there's no room for growth or improvement,...
Slate

Help! My Roommate’s Girlfriend Peed on Our Couch. She Blames Me.

Every week, Dear Prudence answers additional questions from readers, just for Slate Plus members. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Q. Privacy Please: I share a three-bedroom house with two guys. I pay more for the room with the private bath while they share one. Generally, the main areas are clean enough, but I wouldn’t stay in their bedrooms for love or money.
marketplace.org

Forget the headline number! How are you feeling?

How much pain you feel paying your bills depends on what those bills are, and who you are. A lot of people want to fly, and airlines have fewer seats to sell. Black farmers' lawsuit points to limited remedies for past discrimination. by Savannah Maher. Oct 13, 2022. A program...
marketplace.org

An older worker tries to rediscover his place in a changing media industry

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Dan Lamont worked as a photojournalist for decades, with his work published in magazines and...
Refinery29

My Ex Cheated On Me & It Broke Me. Here’s How I Built Myself Back Up

"I constantly felt like I was second-guessing absolutely everything," Ruby*, 26, tells Refinery29. "I couldn't trust my instincts and I thought everything was my fault all the time." After years of suspicion, lying and gaslighting, Ruby’s partner finally admitted that he’d been cheating on her for the majority of their three-year relationship.
