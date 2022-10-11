ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

New corruption charges for 4 Edison, NJ police officers

EDISON — A Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned a 24-count indictment against four suspended township police officers, first accused four years ago of padding their paychecks with extra-duty jobs they never showed up for. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan on Friday announced...
EDISON, NJ
News 12

Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls

At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Chester, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
CARTERET, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Crash Involving Capital Heath Paramedic Unit Injures Three

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Three people were injured this morning after a crash involving a Capital Health Paramedic unit 95 at the intersection of Bellevue Ave and Prospect Street. The crash happened just before 7:00 A.M. We were told that Paramedic unit 95 was responding to a medical emergency when they found themselves in one; one of the medics had to be cut from the passenger side of the vehicle. Both Paramedics were transported to the hospital, one with a trauma alert and another, and the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. Trenton Emergency Medical Services transported everyone to Capital Health Trauma center.
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Federal labor officer admits $14K scam of NJ contractors

An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Fourth Long Branch, NJ shooting keeps football game in flux

LONG BRANCH — A fourth shooting connected to three others previously made public on Monday was disclosed by Long Branch police at Wednesday's city council meeting. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced three shootings within nine hours Monday that are believed to be connected. One person was sent to a hospital.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Daily Voice

Murder, Attempted Murder Charges For 23-Year-Old Trenton Man In Double Shooting: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old Trenton man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a May double shooting, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Kahiree Peterson, 23, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several weapons offenses in the May shooting that took the life of Ali Abdullah and seriously hurt another man, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
NEWARK, NJ
