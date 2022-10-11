Read full article on original website
Related
New corruption charges for 4 Edison, NJ police officers
EDISON — A Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned a 24-count indictment against four suspended township police officers, first accused four years ago of padding their paychecks with extra-duty jobs they never showed up for. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan on Friday announced...
NJ pandemic gym owner must use ignition device after DWI charge dropped
Former gym owner and congressional candidate Ian Smith has had drunk driving charges dropped but must install a breath ignition interlock device on his vehicle for nine months. Smith was charged in the early hours of March 27 after driving on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. Officers said he failed a...
News 12
Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls
At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ man with gang-linked gun sentenced for 2021 shooting
TRENTON — A 19-year-old city resident has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for firing bullets into a moving vehicle following an altercation inside a deli last fall. Kevion Watkins had pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault for the incident that left one individual with a gunshot wound...
Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized
UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said. Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem...
Trenton, NJ man charged with concealing remains of dead girlfriend
TRENTON — The boyfriend of a 41-year-old woman found dead in a basement has been charged with moving and concealing her remains. Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on Oct. 12 in New York, in connection with the death of Corrine Daniels. Performing a well-being check on Park...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Jersey’s Yacht Rock Killer charged with 4th murder
A New Jersey serial killer already jailed for killing three women is facing new charges of a fourth murder. Police say they have linked Khalil Wheeler-Weaver to the killing of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, whose body was found in an abandoned carriage house in Orange in April of 2019. Wheeler-Weaver had...
Two Ocean County residents tragically die in head-on collisions on consecutive days in OC
A head-on collision that occurred in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township on Wednesday and a similar accident on Route 70 in Manchester Township on Thursday claimed another life as investigations continue today. Stafford Township Police said that Dylan Destefano, 19, of Manahawkin was riding his motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Crash Involving Capital Heath Paramedic Unit Injures Three
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Three people were injured this morning after a crash involving a Capital Health Paramedic unit 95 at the intersection of Bellevue Ave and Prospect Street. The crash happened just before 7:00 A.M. We were told that Paramedic unit 95 was responding to a medical emergency when they found themselves in one; one of the medics had to be cut from the passenger side of the vehicle. Both Paramedics were transported to the hospital, one with a trauma alert and another, and the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. Trenton Emergency Medical Services transported everyone to Capital Health Trauma center.
Federal labor officer admits $14K scam of NJ contractors
An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
Woman dies after head-on crash on N.J. highway, police say
A head-on crash Thursday in Ocean County left a 61-year-old Toms River woman dead, authorities said. The collision happened in Manchester around 6:45 a.m. on State Highway 70 near mile marker 34, and involved a pickup truck and a commercial refrigerated box truck, according to township police. The Nissan Frontier...
Fourth Long Branch, NJ shooting keeps football game in flux
LONG BRANCH — A fourth shooting connected to three others previously made public on Monday was disclosed by Long Branch police at Wednesday's city council meeting. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced three shootings within nine hours Monday that are believed to be connected. One person was sent to a hospital.
Murder, Attempted Murder Charges For 23-Year-Old Trenton Man In Double Shooting: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old Trenton man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a May double shooting, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Kahiree Peterson, 23, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several weapons offenses in the May shooting that took the life of Ali Abdullah and seriously hurt another man, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
New Jersey man busted after Federal Agents intercept large package of psilocybin mushrooms
A Brick Township man who ordered a sizable amount of psilocybin mushrooms and enough paraphernalia to maintain a drug operation got the attention of local, state, and federal agencies leading to his arrest and trip to the Ocean County Jail. Brick Police said that an investigation began ten days ago...
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in N.J., police say
A man was struck by two vehicles and died Thursday morning in Mercer County, police said. The pedestrian was on East Park Avenue, near Berg Avenue, in Hamilton when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to township police. The driver stopped and got out following the collision.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0