Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Still Loves Hitting Against Blake Snell
There hasn't been much for Dodger fans to cheer about so far in Game 3 of the NLDS. The bats have remained cold, and Tony Gonsolin wasn't able to put in the type of performance Dave Roberts was looking for. But there has been a bright spot through four innings,...
Centre Daily
Energized Phillies Power Past Braves in Game 3 for NLDS Lead
The Philadelphia Phillies returned home after 19 days on the road. The goal was always to get back to Citizens Bank Park to play a postseason game for the first time since October 2011. Mission accomplished. The fans were ready, and the ballpark was electric. With the National League Divisional...
Centre Daily
Rangers, World Series-Winning Manager Meet
Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young reportedly met with former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy on Thursday, according to The Athletic. The Dallas Morning News confirmed the report on Friday. The report would mark the second person Young has spoken with about the opening. He formally interviewed interim manager...
MLB・
Centre Daily
Lessons From the Blue Jays’ 2022 Playoff Exit
It doesn't take long after a crushing defeat for someone to quote Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "You won't win until you learn how to lose," the Laker legend coined. It wasn't uttered verbatim after the Blue Jays' demoralizing defeat in the Wild Card round, as lockers slowly emptied and suitcases filled, but the sentiment lingered. For the second year in a row, Toronto got a lesson in losing.
MLB・
Centre Daily
The Braves’ NLDS Rotation Will Shape the Phillies’ Destiny
Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker has a big decision to make. There will be at least two more games of the National League Division Series, and he must determine which of his starting pitchers will take the mound for each game. Spencer Strider had a phenomenal rookie season, posting a...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Anthony “Street Clothes” Davis Back In Street Clothes Tonight
Star Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis will not be suiting up alongside his L.A. compatriots tonight for the team's sixth, and last, preseason contest, against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. View the original article to see embedded media. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Top Dawg Entertainment Collaborates With Bleacher Report To Create New Lakers Jersey
Bleacher Report, in collaboration with Mitchell & Ness, announced today that it has "remixed" five classic NBA team jerseys, with input from five hip-hop artists who claim the various clubs for their hometowns. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles-based record label Top Dawg Entertainment, home to...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Avoided His Teammates In A Pregame Huddle
It turns out that Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's third quarter "snub" of a team huddle before the club eventually fell 118-113 to the Timberwolves in a meaningless preseason game last night actually marked the second instance in that game alone where the 6'3" point guard appeared to avoid a team huddle.
Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks:“We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."
Rob Pelinka opens up on the Los Angeles Lakers' trade opportunities and why they haven't moved their first-rounders yet.
