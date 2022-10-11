Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Northbound Highway 101 near Red Barn reopens after crash
AROMAS, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 near the Red Barn reopened after a crash caused traffic to back up for miles Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash involving a tractor-trailer happened near San Juan Road, not far from the Monterey-San Benito County line. The highway patrol said the trailer detached from the cab and overturned into one of the lanes near the Red Barn.
NBC Bay Area
Elderly Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose
A hit-and-run driver struck an elderly man in San Jose Thursday afternoon, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said. The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive, police said. Police did not immediately have a description for the suspect vehicle. Down...
Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they found a car flipped over on Clifford Avenue near Elisa Circle Wednesday morning. Police said this suspect ran from the scene after hitting two parked vehicles at eight in the morning. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police later found him. Alexis Chavez, 26, was found The post Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
KMPH.com
Driver caught going over 100 MPH near Hollister-Gilroy area
A driver was caught going 106 miles an hour near the Hollister- Gilroy area. According to CHP, the driver was pulled over on Monday. Officers say at that speed, even the smallest distraction could be deadly. Speedy drives like this one could help avoid a ticket or a crash by...
KSBW.com
2 Watsonville residents killed in head-on crash: CHP
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on Maher Road around 5:10 a.m. A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when it crossed into on-coming traffic and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder, according to investigators.
KSBW.com
2 arrested for stealing $3,700 worth of beauty merchandise, police say
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Moss Landing this week for stealing after police said they took over $3,700 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Sand City. Shortly after the theft, the Sand City Police Department sent an alert to other agencies with descriptions of the suspects' car.
kion546.com
Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
KSBW.com
Another Monterey County Sheriff’s employee placed on administrative leave
SALINAS, Calif. — For the second time in a week, an employee at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has been escorted out of the department and had an investigation launched against them. The employee in question this time is Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins, a department veteran with roughly...
Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Clara Fire officials said a fire that forced evacuation warnings in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road has been stopped. The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. The evacuation warnings can be viewed here. There is currently a hose line around the vegetation fire, according The post Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Cyclist dead after being hit by two cars in San Jose
San Jose police say a man riding a bike was hit by two vehicles early this morning and later died from his injuries. They say one of the drivers stayed at the scene and the other driver sped away. There have been over 50 traffic deaths in San Jose so far this year. LaMonica Peters reports.
Highway 101 south near North Main Street open after vehicle versus pedestrian
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Highway 101 south is back open after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the North Main Street bridge, according to our reporters on the scene. CHP confirmed a person was struck by a vehicle around 2:31 p.m. The circumstances of the crash are unclear yet. However, a white vehicle with a cracked The post Highway 101 south near North Main Street open after vehicle versus pedestrian appeared first on KION546.
Shelter-in-place lifted for Morgan Hill residents due to broken gas line
(KRON) — Firefighters with the Santa Clara County Fire Department are at the scene of a broken underground gas line that’s impacting three structures, according to a tweet from CalFire. The situation has “been mitigated” according to a tweet from CalFire. The incident, dubbed the #HalfIncident, is affecting the area of Half Road between Peet […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Homicide Suspect Arrested in Santa Cruz
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris has been arrested in Santa Cruz for the October 8, 2022, murder of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a tip, contacted the suspect earlier today and arrested him without incident for the outstanding warrant.
KSBW.com
Police identify homicide victim in Salinas shooting
SALINAS, Calif. — Police have released the identity of the person they say was shot at a party in Salinas Sunday morning. Raymond Xavier Matias, 17, has been identified as the homicide victim. He was found in critical condition at a party on San Ysidro Way and died at...
pajaronian.com
Man receives 35-to-life sentence for 2018 shooting death
SANTA CRUZ—A Santa Cruz man who shot a male victim to death in 2018 was sentenced on Oct. 6 to 35 years to life in state prison. Miguel Castañeda, 43, was convicted in May of killing Victor Vasquez Lopez, 36, of Santa Cruz. The dispute that preceded the...
Deliberations continue in Kristin Smart murder trial Thursday at Monterey County Courthouse in Salinas
Deliberations in the Kristin Smart murder trial continue Thursday at the Monterey County Courthouse in Salinas. The post Deliberations continue in Kristin Smart murder trial Thursday at Monterey County Courthouse in Salinas appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU said they plan on carrying out a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas on Wednesday and Thursday. The purpose is to reduce hazardous fire fuels to enhance fire safety. Another purpose is to increase habitat corridors and forage for the tule elk population The post Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
Bomb threats at two Gilroy high schools Thursday unfounded
GILROY, Calif. (BCN) — Gilroy school officials grappled with terror threats at two high schools Thursday, but both went unfounded. At about 9:30 a.m., Gilroy police school resource officers were informed of a possible bomb threat that had been circulated through electronic messaging at Gilroy High School. The threat was not specific to the school […]
montereycountyweekly.com
An investigation, spurred by allegedly missing pain pills, is underway in Monterey County Jail.
According to a nurse who works inside the Monterey County Jail, there is a standard procedure when dispensing potentially addictive medications. There is a log book, noting the patient/inmate name, time and date and the dose, and a witness signature. But the nurse (who spoke to the Weekly on the...
