ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man 4 release date potentially revealed in new report

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMMkY_0iV3pvhg00

In recent months, Marvel Studios has laid out the plans for Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the MCU. The studio has already shared release dates for projects coming out in 2024 and 2025, but as full as their timeline looks, there are still plenty of blanks that need filling in. For example, we still have no idea when to expect the next Spider-Man movie, but a new rumor suggests that Marvel already has a date set for the unannounced Spider-Man 4.

DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY from Amazon for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Spider-Man 4 release date revealed?

According to Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus, Marvel has already set aside July 12, 2024, for the release date of Spider-Man 4. That’s just two weeks prior to the premiere of Thunderbolts on July 26. Considering that Marvel would never risk cannibalizing its own movies, this might point to an impending shuffling of the Phase 5 release schedule.

At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange wiped the existence of Peter Parker from everyone’s memory. No one remembered Peter, not even his best friends. So what will Marvel have in store for one of its most popular heroes now that he has a clean slate? In the first entry of the second trilogy, Perez says Spider-Man might “handle a street-level scenario before rising to the challenge of an Avengers-level threat.”

Perez also hints that the street-level story may connect to the Daredevil: Born Again series on Disney Plus. The two heroes often team up in the comics, and we finally saw them together in the MCU in No Way Home. That could continue in Spider-Man 4.

As for that chunk of the symbiote that Venom left behind in the No Way Home post-credits scene, Perez’s sources aren’t convinced we’ll see Black Suit Spider-Man in Phase 5. Instead, it’s possible that Marvel will wait to introduce the symbiote costume in either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars. If so, we won’t see a solo movie featuring the black suit until Phase 7, after the Multiverse Saga has concluded.

Marvel and Sony have yet to announce another Spider-Man movie, but we know that a story is in the works. Here’s what Kevin Feige said late last year:

(Spider-Man producer) Amy (Pascal) and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.

In the meantime, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU

With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel delayed Avengers 6 and that’s great news for Secret Wars

Marvel stunned fans at Comic-Con 2022 by announcing not one Avengers sequel but two. Avengers 5 (The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers 6 (Secret Wars) got their official titles, and Marvel revealed release dates for each of them. Much to our surprise, Marvel set them a few months apart in 2025, something it has never done with Avengers movies before.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date

Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Feige
murphysmultiverse.com

Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys

With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
CELEBRITIES
Gizmodo

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Heather Langenkamp wants Nightmare on Elm Street to get the Halloween reboot treatment. Tenoch Huerta hopes Namor gets people talking in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, a glimpse at the She-Hulk finale, and behind the scenes on Madame Web. To me, my spoilers!. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics
BGR.com

Captain America 4 reportedly adds Harrison Ford to the cast

New World Order is the official name of Captain America 4, an MCU movie that will hit theaters on May 3rd, 2024. Anthony Mackie is the new Captain America, and the actor recently addressed rumors about Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) returning to the MCU. But he hasn’t spilled any secrets about the upcoming sequel.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny

You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Black Panther died before Wakanda Forever – now, we know exactly when

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in less than a month, which means Marvel will only intensify its marketing campaign for the movie. Like many MCU properties, the Black Panther 2 sequel sells itself. Maybe even more so, given Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing a few years ago. Wakanda Forever won’t just honor Boseman’s legacy in the role of King T’Challa/Black Panther. It’ll also introduce us to the MCU’s new Black Panther.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
digitalspy.com

She-Hulk's riskiest cameo yet is a Marvel game-changer

She-Hulk episode 9 spoilers follow. After a random but pitch-perfect parody of 1978 TV show The Incredible Hulk, She-Hulk's finale plays out exactly as you'd expect. Or at least it does for the first ten minutes. After that, all bets are off. She-Hulk ending explained. Jen wakes up from her...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

Superheroes we'd like to see get their own movies

Hey, did you ever notice that they make a lot of movies about superheroes? At this point, it may feel like every superhero has gotten their own film. That’s not the case, though. Many superheroes from Marvel, DC, and beyond have yet to be showcased in a movie. These are the ones we want to see the most. Because we apparently haven’t gotten enough of superhero films yet. Also, we haven’t considered the many animated, direct-to-video/DVD/streaming films. We’re talking theatrical releases only.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Benedict Cumberbatch helped write one controversial Doctor Strange 2 scene

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney Plus and it’s one of the most important Phase 4 movies to watch if you want to understand where the story is going. While the film premiered in theaters in May, we’re still not done discovering its secrets. For example, Benedict Cumberbatch apparently had a say in the story of Doctor Strange 2. The actor even wrote some of the scenes in the sequel himself.
MOVIES
BGR.com

She-Hulk finale plot leaks in full, and you’re not going to believe it

Remember how we told you that the She-Hulk show has a problem and that the finale might not fix everything in a satisfying way? But we still hoped Marvel would conclude season 1 in a manner that made sense. Well, you’ll want to sit down for the big She-Hulk finale plot leak, which potentially reveals everything that will go down in episode 9 on Thursday.
TV SERIES
netflixjunkie.com

Ryan Reynolds’ Hunt for New Add-ons In ‘Deadpool 3’ Continues, as The Star Now Wants James Marsden and Halle Berry

Ryan Reynolds has been persistent in news headlines these days for his upcoming movie Deadpool 3. The star broke the internet with his recent updates about the cast and plot development and add-ons to his movie. After the news of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the movie, Ryan has now caused another stir in social media by stating his demand for two more Hollywood A-listers. Do you know who they are?
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

344K+
Followers
11K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy