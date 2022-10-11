Spider-Man 4 release date potentially revealed in new report

In recent months, Marvel Studios has laid out the plans for Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the MCU. The studio has already shared release dates for projects coming out in 2024 and 2025, but as full as their timeline looks, there are still plenty of blanks that need filling in. For example, we still have no idea when to expect the next Spider-Man movie, but a new rumor suggests that Marvel already has a date set for the unannounced Spider-Man 4.

DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY from Amazon for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Spider-Man 4 release date revealed?

According to Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus, Marvel has already set aside July 12, 2024, for the release date of Spider-Man 4. That’s just two weeks prior to the premiere of Thunderbolts on July 26. Considering that Marvel would never risk cannibalizing its own movies, this might point to an impending shuffling of the Phase 5 release schedule.

At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange wiped the existence of Peter Parker from everyone’s memory. No one remembered Peter, not even his best friends. So what will Marvel have in store for one of its most popular heroes now that he has a clean slate? In the first entry of the second trilogy, Perez says Spider-Man might “handle a street-level scenario before rising to the challenge of an Avengers-level threat.”

Perez also hints that the street-level story may connect to the Daredevil: Born Again series on Disney Plus. The two heroes often team up in the comics, and we finally saw them together in the MCU in No Way Home. That could continue in Spider-Man 4.

As for that chunk of the symbiote that Venom left behind in the No Way Home post-credits scene, Perez’s sources aren’t convinced we’ll see Black Suit Spider-Man in Phase 5. Instead, it’s possible that Marvel will wait to introduce the symbiote costume in either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars. If so, we won’t see a solo movie featuring the black suit until Phase 7, after the Multiverse Saga has concluded.

Marvel and Sony have yet to announce another Spider-Man movie, but we know that a story is in the works. Here’s what Kevin Feige said late last year:

(Spider-Man producer) Amy (Pascal) and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.

In the meantime, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.